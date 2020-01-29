News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Public advised against non-essential travel to China

Public advised against non-essential travel to China
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - 12:07 PM

The Department of Foreign Affairs is advising against non-essential travel to China because of the coronavirus.

132 people have died from the illness and almost 6,000 people are infected.

Irish people who are already in China are being advised to download the Travelwise app to get any alerts about the virus.

The Dublin Airport Authority says its in constant contact with health officials about flying, amid concerns over the coronavirus.

British Airways has suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China until Friday, as concerns grow over the outbreak which has killed 132 people.

Ireland operates no flights into or out of China and the DAA says it takes their guidelines on the virus from the HSE and the Department of Health.

Cillian De Gascun, director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory at UCD, says Ireland remains low risk.

"The risk at the moment is still quite low," he said.

"The concern in the last 24 hours or so is the number of cases in Germany and the fact that that seems to be related to asymptomatic transmission of the virus. That's probably the biggest concern because we see that with influenza every year, people who aren't yet sick can transmit the infection."

READ MORE

Martial arts instructor jailed for one-punch killing of passerby in Dublin


CoronavirusChina

More in this Section

Never Mind the Ballots: 'Mary Lou putting manners on posh boys'; Healy-Rae No.1 - on InstagramNever Mind the Ballots: 'Mary Lou putting manners on posh boys'; Healy-Rae No.1 - on Instagram

Cork woman in court on €1,500 drug chargeCork woman in court on €1,500 drug charge

Family worried about missing Dublin womanFamily worried about missing Dublin woman

Gardaí investigating deaths of three children in Dublin arrest woman on suspicion of murderGardaí investigating deaths of three children in Dublin arrest woman on suspicion of murder


Lifestyle

Fresh water no filter: #instagood.The 10 most Instagrammed lakes in the world

A stay at tranquil hideaway The Residence is an indulgent way to unwind, rest and recuperate, says Sophie Goodall.Why this luxurious Turkish resort is the ultimate sanctuary for wellness and relaxation

The benefits of cutting down on booze can last way beyond the new year. Lauren Taylor finds out more about strategies to help make the change stick.Beyond Dry January: Is it time to reassess our relationship with alcohol in the longer term?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »