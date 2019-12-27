PSNI investigate after man suffers fractured skull in Lisburn assault

Police in the North are investigating after a 55-year-old man suffered a fractured skull in a serious assault.

A second man, aged 53, also sustained injuries to his eye, thumb and a broken nose during the incident on Sloan Street in Lisburn shortly after 5pm yesterday evening.

He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Two other men, aged 27 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm.

The 24-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.