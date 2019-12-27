News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

PSNI investigate after man suffers fractured skull in Lisburn assault

PSNI investigate after man suffers fractured skull in Lisburn assault
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, December 27, 2019 - 03:05 PM

Police in the North are investigating after a 55-year-old man suffered a fractured skull in a serious assault.

A second man, aged 53, also sustained injuries to his eye, thumb and a broken nose during the incident on Sloan Street in Lisburn shortly after 5pm yesterday evening.

He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Two other men, aged 27 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm.

The 24-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

READ MORE

Cork hospitals apply visitor restrictions due to high number of patients with the flu


assaultLisburn

More in this Section

'Worrying trend' sees 16 arrested for drink driving on Christmas day'Worrying trend' sees 16 arrested for drink driving on Christmas day

St Stephen's Day sales brings out shoppers at 6am for the best dealsSt Stephen's Day sales brings out shoppers at 6am for the best deals

Childline contacted every two minutes on Christmas dayChildline contacted every two minutes on Christmas day

Man in court charged with Belfast murdersMan in court charged with Belfast murders


Lifestyle

I REMEMBER when we were small, whenever we’d ask my mother what she wanted for Christmas, she’d reply that she wanted “a bit of peace”.Learner Dad: 'I’m getting too old to be lying on the ground'

Suzi Godson offers ups some relationship advice.Sex File: Partner’s rhythm method hitting a bum note

There are plenty of simple yet enjoyable ways to spend quality time with your kids post Christmas Day, says Ed Power.How to keep the kids entertained in the days after Christmas

Ireland’s elite athletes have one ambition for 2020 — to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Sharon Ní Chonchúir talks to four contenders about the steps they are taking to foster a winning mindset.Four elite athletes on the steps they're taking to qualify for the Olympics

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 25, 2019

  • 12
  • 23
  • 30
  • 36
  • 37
  • 38
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »