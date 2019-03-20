NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

PSNI continue to question two men in connection with Cookstown disco deaths

Connor Currie, Lauren Bullock, and Morgan Barnard
Wednesday, March 20, 2019 - 06:37 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Two men are still being questioned by police in the North after three teenagers died outside a St.Patrick's night disco in Co. Tyrone.

Lauren Bullock, aged 17, Morgan Barnard, also aged 17, and 16-year-old Connor Currie died after a crush outside the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown.

The PSNI say up to 400 people were outside the hotel during the crush.

Last night, Detective Chief Superintendent, Raymond Murray, said people who were there and are underage need not worry about being punished if they can help with investigations.

Det. Supt Murray said: "Finding out how three teenagers come to die at what should have been a celebratory event.

"So, if anybody out there is concerned because they may have been slightly underage, don't let that concern you."

Mr Murray said CCTV footage indicated that between 350 to 400 people had either been in the queue or the nearby area when the incident unfolded.

He said he had received the same assurance from Northern Ireland’s Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Herron.

“I want to thank everyone who has spoken with us so far, however there is still a significant number of people who were there that night, in the queue, and I need them to come forward to speak to police so we can understand what happened,” said Mr Murray.

“I want to reassure you, the focus of our investigation is not the age of people who were at the event – it is about trying to find answers for the families of the three teenagers who tragically died – we need to know what you saw so the heartbroken families of Connor, Lauren and Morgan know what happened to their children.

“I would urge parents to talk with your children, support them and encourage them to come forward and tell their story to police so we can get an accurate picture of events that night.

“Talk to your children, reassure them – we know they may be scared – but again I can assure you we are only interested in establishing what happened.

“Their account of events on Sunday night could be crucial to establishing how Connor, Lauren and Morgan died.”

More on this topic

Bolton due in High Court to face winding-up petition

Love Island to offer ‘bespoke training’ to all future contestants

Football rumours from the media

Cyclone’s huge floods leave more then 350 dead and hundreds missing in southern Africa

KEYWORDS

Cookstown

More in this Section

No winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth €17m

Noonan: Irish exporters will be 'able to cope' under no-deal Brexit

Brexit Q&A: What have they done this time?

'A secret no child should have to carry': Man and woman recall 'absolute horror' of abuse by Christian Brother


Lifestyle

The mother of all gifts: Here are some ideas for how to treat your mum this Mother's Day

Blue Planet: Diving in for live show

GameTech: Looted and booted for ‘Fortnite 8’

A family in double trouble

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 16, 2019

    • 7
    • 15
    • 23
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »