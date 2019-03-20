PSNI continue to question two men in connection with Cookstown disco deaths

Two men are still being questioned by police in the North after three teenagers died outside a St.Patrick's night disco in Co. Tyrone.

Lauren Bullock, aged 17, Morgan Barnard, also aged 17, and 16-year-old Connor Currie died after a crush outside the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown.

The PSNI say up to 400 people were outside the hotel during the crush.

Last night, Detective Chief Superintendent, Raymond Murray, said people who were there and are underage need not worry about being punished if they can help with investigations.

Det. Supt Murray said: "Finding out how three teenagers come to die at what should have been a celebratory event.

"So, if anybody out there is concerned because they may have been slightly underage, don't let that concern you."

Mr Murray said CCTV footage indicated that between 350 to 400 people had either been in the queue or the nearby area when the incident unfolded.

He said he had received the same assurance from Northern Ireland’s Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Herron.

“I want to thank everyone who has spoken with us so far, however there is still a significant number of people who were there that night, in the queue, and I need them to come forward to speak to police so we can understand what happened,” said Mr Murray.

“I want to reassure you, the focus of our investigation is not the age of people who were at the event – it is about trying to find answers for the families of the three teenagers who tragically died – we need to know what you saw so the heartbroken families of Connor, Lauren and Morgan know what happened to their children.

“I would urge parents to talk with your children, support them and encourage them to come forward and tell their story to police so we can get an accurate picture of events that night.

“Talk to your children, reassure them – we know they may be scared – but again I can assure you we are only interested in establishing what happened.

“Their account of events on Sunday night could be crucial to establishing how Connor, Lauren and Morgan died.”