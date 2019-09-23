News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

PSC to be only way for parents to claim childcare benefits from late October

PSC to be only way for parents to claim childcare benefits from late October
By Cianan Brennan
Monday, September 23, 2019 - 05:40 PM

The Public Services Card will be the only way for parents to claim childcare benefits from late October, despite the Taoiseach claiming that “an option will be available” for those who do not wish to register for a card.

A spokesperson for the Department of Children and Youth Affairs has confirmed to the Irish Examiner that a PSC will be “required to apply online only” for the new National Childcare Scheme.

The new scheme, which has been three years in gestation, takes effect from October 29 and will see increased subsidies made available for parents, including middle-income families who had heretofore been unable to claim relief from the State, according to the Government.

However, from that date in October until late January of next year - when postal applications first take effect - those subsidies can only be accessed via an online application for which the PSC, and its online variant MyGovID, is the only available option.

In late August, the Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon ruled that all processing of private citizens’ data using the PSC by bodies other than the Department of Social Protection is illegal.

READ MORE

Public Services Card: Information retention has no impact on preventing welfare fraud - report

While the Government has indicated its intention to challenge the findings of the Commissioner, several State bodies, most notably the Passport Office last week, have stood down their mandatory requirement for people to have a PSC in light of the publication of the DPC’s report.

Last Wednesday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil that, in his opinion, the “vast majority” of parents will use their PSC to apply for the new scheme, as “they will see the convenience of just being able to take out your PSC, apply for those childcare subsidies online... without having to go through all the rigmarole, of filling in forms, getting photographs, producing bank statements and all of that”.

“However… there will be an option available for those who do not want to get a PSC, but mark my words, people will vote with their feet and their keyboards, and the vast majority of those parents will use the PSC to apply for that subsidy, because it makes sense,” he said.

“Moving online, digitisation, is the future of providing public services to people in this country, but the alternative will be there,” he added.

Mr Varadkar said that 80% of those eligible to apply for subsidies already have a PSC.

However, it is the verified version of MyGovID which will be used to apply for the scheme. Only about 10% of PSC holders are believed to have verified their card online at present.

The Department of Children said that while subsidies will not be backdated for those unable to apply for the new childcare scheme from October 29, those currently in receipt of benefits will continue to do so until their registration for the new scheme is complete.

However, such a scenario would appear to exclude new parents not yet in receipt of childcare benefits.

The new National Childcare Scheme has been subject to a number of extended delays due to problems with implementing the necessary IT infrastructure needed to handle the online applications system.

Last week, Fianna Fáil spokeswoman for children and youth affairs, Anne Rabbitte, said it is “shocking” that parents are not being given a choice as to how they access the scheme.

She said: “We’re making it compulsory that you must sign up first in order to avail of your funds. We’re actually forcing people down a particular road, we’re taking away their choice.”

READ MORE

New data reveals Ireland's most dangerous stretches of road

More on this topic

Public service card row being pushed back until after electionPublic service card row being pushed back until after election

No winners, just losers in Public Services Card public relations fiasco No winners, just losers in Public Services Card public relations fiasco

Public Services Card no longer required to apply for passportPublic Services Card no longer required to apply for passport

Government condemned for ‘childish’ response to Public Services Card reportGovernment condemned for ‘childish’ response to Public Services Card report


TOPIC: Public services card

More in this Section

Varadkar: Hard border on island of Ireland post-Brexit will be UK’s faultVaradkar: Hard border on island of Ireland post-Brexit will be UK’s fault

West cork gardaí seek to honour young people for outstanding voluntary community work West cork gardaí seek to honour young people for outstanding voluntary community work

1,000 public sector jobs created as a direct result of Brexit, says new report1,000 public sector jobs created as a direct result of Brexit, says new report

Fermoy teens missing in forest found using infared equipmentFermoy teens missing in forest found using infared equipment


Lifestyle

In January of 1994, RTÉ reporter Tommie Gorman was given a diagnosis that would change his life.Examine Yourself: Getting cancer made sense of everything for Tommie Gorman

In aid of Cancer Awareness Week, we convinced four of our columnists to bare all for our Examine Yourself campaign.Examine Yourself: Baring all for Cancer Awareness Week

It was an effervescent and often moving turn by an artist with a meaningful claim to the title of world’s most interesting pop star.Ariana Grande's opening night at 3Arena in Dublin proved why she is the world's most interesting pop star

Marian Duggan was in her 20s and could not imagine that her symptoms could be so serious, not even when a tennis-ball-size cyst was removed from her left ovary, says Helen O’Callaghan.Examine Yourself: 'I thought I was too young to have cancer'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »