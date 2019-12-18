Protestors to call on Justice Department to reverse deportation order against Carlow student

A demonstration is planned for later today in a bid to stop a Carlow-based student from being sent back to Malawi.

Michael Usiku is a first year Social, Political and Community Studies student at Carlow College, St Patrick's, and has been given a deportation order to leave before December 29.

Students will gather outside the offices of the Department of Justice and Equality at 1pm this afternoon, calling for the decision to be reversed.

Speaking to Beat news, Michael said the support he has received has been great.

He said: "I'm so lucky to have that kind of support, I didn't know I had that kind of support.

Everyone is supporting me, I cannot appreciate it enough, I am so thankful for them.

More than 1,100 people have signed a petition calling on the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan to lift the deportation order.

Speaking to Beat news, President of the Students' Union at the college, Adam Kane, outlined what they're hoping to achieve.

Mr Kane said: "We're hoping that by taking this direct action it will be a physical show of support from the community.

"Michael has the potential to go on and do great things here with his education at Carlow College."

Mr Kane earlier told carlowlive: "Michael has been resident here on a student visa since 2014, and has been entirely self-financed throughout his college education, never once turning to the government for support.

"He has had the misfortune of attending several colleges that closed during his degree, and wishes to become a community worker, educated by a college that cares."