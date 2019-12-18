News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Protestors to call on Justice Department to reverse deportation order against Carlow student

Protestors to call on Justice Department to reverse deportation order against Carlow student
The Department of Justice in Dublin.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 10:02 AM

A demonstration is planned for later today in a bid to stop a Carlow-based student from being sent back to Malawi.

Michael Usiku is a first year Social, Political and Community Studies student at Carlow College, St Patrick's, and has been given a deportation order to leave before December 29.

Students will gather outside the offices of the Department of Justice and Equality at 1pm this afternoon, calling for the decision to be reversed.

Speaking to Beat news, Michael said the support he has received has been great.

He said: "I'm so lucky to have that kind of support, I didn't know I had that kind of support.

Everyone is supporting me, I cannot appreciate it enough, I am so thankful for them.

More than 1,100 people have signed a petition calling on the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan to lift the deportation order.

Speaking to Beat news, President of the Students' Union at the college, Adam Kane, outlined what they're hoping to achieve.

Mr Kane said: "We're hoping that by taking this direct action it will be a physical show of support from the community.

"Michael has the potential to go on and do great things here with his education at Carlow College."

Mr Kane earlier told carlowlive: "Michael has been resident here on a student visa since 2014, and has been entirely self-financed throughout his college education, never once turning to the government for support.

"He has had the misfortune of attending several colleges that closed during his degree, and wishes to become a community worker, educated by a college that cares."

READ MORE

High Court judge set to give ruling on Hyde Park bombing case

More on this topic

23 people deported from Ireland this morning in Frontex operation23 people deported from Ireland this morning in Frontex operation

Keith Byrne hoping for extension to temporary halt of deportationKeith Byrne hoping for extension to temporary halt of deportation

DCU Union calling on Justice Minister to revoke deportation order of studentDCU Union calling on Justice Minister to revoke deportation order of student

Swedish student stops man’s deportation with protest on planeSwedish student stops man’s deportation with protest on plane


deportationCarlowCarlow CollegeTOPIC: Deportations

More in this Section

Nora Quoirin’s parents meet government officials in bid for full inquiryNora Quoirin’s parents meet government officials in bid for full inquiry

FAI have 'steep mountain to climb' before Department restores its funding, says MinisterFAI have 'steep mountain to climb' before Department restores its funding, says Minister

Report: Fine Gael deselect Verona Murphy as election candidateReport: Fine Gael deselect Verona Murphy as election candidate

Gardaí investigate after mugging leaves man with facial injuriesGardaí investigate after mugging leaves man with facial injuries


Lifestyle

The new industry trend predictions are in. Liz Connor takes a look.From mobility training to greener kit: Will these be 2020’s biggest fitness and wellness trends?

Lauren Taylor combines a history-filled city break with some mountain air.Is Bosnia Europe’s best-kept budget ski secret? Discovering the city and slopes of Sarajevo

New low-cost flights make it possible to explore this iconic American city in a few days, says Ryan Hooper.Art, culture and empanadas: Can you fit Miami into a long weekend?

Joint wear and tear affects millions of us – but there’s still lots we can do to help keep them healthy now, and in the longer term, says Abi Jackson.6 ways to help future-proof your joints

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »