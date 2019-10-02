News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Protest to demand government action on housing

Protest to demand government action on housing
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 02, 2019 - 08:08 AM

Representatives from over 50 groups will gather outside Leinster House in Dublin later today demanding government action on housing.

It's being organised by Raise the Roof, and comes a year after the passing of a Dáil motion on the issue.

The motion declared the housing crisis a national emergency and was supported by all opposition parties.

However, Raise the Roof spokesperson Macdara Doyle says in the past 12 months, not one of the measures proposed has been implemented by the Government.

"It outlined measures that could be used to tackle evictions into homelessness, to create greater rental security and it called for the doubling of investment in public housing. It also called for the creation of a legal right to housing," he said.

"We've seen in recent weeks that the government was happy to call a climate emergency, we believe this housing emergency has been going on in this country for far longer."

READ MORE

Crisis management teams on standby as Hurricane Lorenzo moves towards Ireland

More on this topic

Government considering measures to 'inject adrenaline' into apartment building sectorGovernment considering measures to 'inject adrenaline' into apartment building sector

Homebuilder Cairn Homes and Glenveagh Properties shares fall as broker cuts targetsHomebuilder Cairn Homes and Glenveagh Properties shares fall as broker cuts targets

Some eurozone house markets face bubble risksSome eurozone house markets face bubble risks

Ireland ‘paying a price’ in bid to tackle housing crisisIreland ‘paying a price’ in bid to tackle housing crisis


TOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

PDForra: Military would have been depleted if it wasn't for speedy medical treatment in the NorthPDForra: Military would have been depleted if it wasn't for speedy medical treatment in the North

Call for tougher sentences before knife crimes 'get out of control'Call for tougher sentences before knife crimes 'get out of control'

Here are some of the significant challenges homeless people face around workHere are some of the significant challenges homeless people face around work

Calls for €7 increase to lift pensioners above poverty lineCalls for €7 increase to lift pensioners above poverty line


Lifestyle

Football is a game of two haves — the ‘haves’ and the ‘have nots’. There is always a champion and a loser. There is always a veteran and a youngster. And there are always the rich, and the poor.Player packs and the problem with FIFA

What distinguishes farmhouse cheddar from the more available dairy version?It’s all in the milk: Differences between farmhouse cheddar and dairy version

As they celebrate four decades of Cork Folk Festival, organisers William ‘Hammy’ Hammond and Jim Walsh select some standout memories, writesCork Folk Festival: Forty years of music and fine fun

Rory Cowan pays tribute to his beloved mother Esther, and makes us chuckle along the way, in Mrs Cowan’s Boy, a new book about his relationship with his biggest supporter.Family guy: Rory Cowan writes a love letter to the power of family

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »