Property prices in Dublin drop in first quarter of 2019

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, March 25, 2019 - 06:48 AM

Property prices have dropped by around €7,500 in Dublin in the first three months of the year.

That is according to the REA Average House Price Index for Quarter One.

The average house prices across the country rose by 2.9% over the past year, a drop on the 4.6% recorded to December.

The average semi-detached house now costs around €235,000.

REA spokesperson Barry McDonald says Brexit is having an impact on prices in Dublin.

"Certainly, there's a lot of uncertainty around the whole Brexit question and that will continue on for quite a while by the looks of things," said Mr McDonald.

"There is concern about interest rates. They're at a low level but there's probably only one direction they will go in time and there's certain concerns as to when that would happen.

"But also in Dublin, you are looking at an average house price of €437,000 so as a result, you're up into higher levels."

