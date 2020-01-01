News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Professional help just a text away with 24/7 crisis line

By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, January 01, 2020 - 06:22 PM

A new crisis text line funded by the HSE will be launched in the coming weeks.

Crisis Text Line is a free, 24/7, confidential service that allows users to communicate with trained professionals in minutes.

Ireland will become the fourth country to introduce a crisis text line service. Similar services already operate in the US, Britain, and Canada.

Health Minister Simon Harris said he is pleased that they can “press go” on Crisis Text Line in 2020.

“It is never easy to ask for help. It is even harder to pick up the phone and ask for help. It can be tough and even impossible.

"This crisis text line means you don’t have to. It will allow you to communicate with trained professionals through text messages,” said Mr Harris.

We can all remember times when there was nowhere to go in a crisis. This will mean help will never be more than a text away.

Jim Daly, the minister of state with responsibility for mental health, said the crisis text line, which is not “a replacement for care”, will offer people a connection when feeling most alone and vulnerable.

He said the crisis text line service could detect behavioural triggers to help medical personnel reach people who are in crisis as speedily as possible.

“I have no doubt the availability of this technology will save lives,” he said.

The chief executive of Crisis Text Line Ireland is Ian Power, who also heads SpunOut.ie which offers a text message support service.

“We currently have over 100 volunteers providing a service to young people texting us,” said Mr Power.

“We expect to have 300 volunteers by the time the new national service is launched.

“I think it is really important for young people to have access to a service like this. It is the medium they use to communicate most because they feel comfortable using it.”

Mr Power said those who use the service by texting a short code will be responded within five minutes and a conversation will be started.

Meanwhile, key measures included in the 2019 GP agreement, such as the chronic disease management programme, will come on-stream early this year, Mr Harris has announced.

“The effective management of chronic disease within community settings is an important step in the delivery of Sáintecare,” said Mr Harris.

