Probe into under-65s in nursing home care as 1,300 ‘inappropriately placed’

The Ombudsman has launched an investigation into why more than 1,300 people under 65 are being housed in nursing homes.

Peter Tyndall, who investigates complaints against government departments, local authorities and the HSE, launched the probe after receiving complaints about the situation.

It is at the top of a list of issues he has raised in a “Submission for Party Manifestos”. He points to the fact that this is an issue despite “the many scandals in institutional care including the Magdalene laundries”.

Disability Federation of Ireland head of policy Dr Joanne McCarthy said the situation is a “national disgrace”.

“We don’t know exactly how many people are in this situation but it could be more than 1,300, more than 1,400 people,” she said.

“They are people with one form of disability or another who are in inappropriate care settings that are designed for older people. These are wasted lives.”

Mervyn Taylor, executive director of the vulnerable adults support and advocacy Sage Advocacy, said: “This is a very, very serious situation and merits serious investigation.”

Ombudsman Mr Tyndall has told party leaders he is investigating the situation of people under 65 who are “inappropriately placed” in nursing home care.

They include people with disabilities who are unable to get an appropriate care package from the HSE for them to be cared for at home.

“There are also people with intellectual difficulties still in institutional care as there is insufficient funding to meet their support needs,” Mr Tyndall said.

He said this is still the case regardless of whether or not “appropriate housing has been identified and adapted”.

Mr Tyndall told party leaders in his submission: “Support for people with disabilities inappropriately placed in healthcare settings has never been a priority.

“Despite the many scandals in institutional care including the Magdalene Laundries, there has never been consistent and sufficient funding to support people to remain in, or return to, their own communities. Properly funding a move away from congregated settings to appropriate community provision needs to be a key priority for any incoming government.

“To facilitate this, support for social care should be separated from the health service. It has been and will remain a low priority in this context when compared to the pressing needs of emergency admissions and acute care.”

And he added: “The health model of disability is inappropriate. It needs to be replaced by a person centred approach which respects the rights and preferences of individuals and allows them to be engaged and respected members of their local communities.”

The numbers of those under 65 and being housed in nursing homes has increased every year.

In June 2017, there were 1,222. This figure had risen to 1,313 in June 2018. They are being housed in a number of cases under the Nursing Homes Support Scheme.

Also known as the “Fair Deal Scheme”, it provides financial support to people who need long-term nursing home care.