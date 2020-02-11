News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Prince William and Kate Middleton announce Ireland visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton announce Ireland visit
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - 03:21 PM

Prince William and Kate Middleton are coming to Ireland next month, Kensington Palace has announced.

The members of the Royal Family made the announcement following Prince Charles' visit to Cork in the summer of 2018.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Ireland between Tuesday 3rd March and Thursday 5th March, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office," a statement posted to Kensington Palace's Twitter account posted.

It has not yet been confirmed where in Ireland the pair will visit on their trip.

The Queen visited Ireland in 2011 in what was described by outgoing Tánaiste Simon Coveney as a "watershed moment" for British-Irish relations.

More on this topic

Warm 'welkom' for Dutch royals as they visit CorkWarm 'welkom' for Dutch royals as they visit Cork

Prince Charles sees plant conservation work on botanic garden visit in WicklowPrince Charles sees plant conservation work on botanic garden visit in Wicklow

€6,000 spent on ‘polishing door handles’ for royal visit€6,000 spent on ‘polishing door handles’ for royal visit

Dutch royals to travel to Britain for state visitDutch royals to travel to Britain for state visit


TOPIC: Royal visit

More in this Section

Simon Harris retains seat after mammoth Wicklow countSimon Harris retains seat after mammoth Wicklow count

Fianna Fáil openly divided over possible talks with Sinn FéinFianna Fáil openly divided over possible talks with Sinn Féin

Holly creates history: 'People said that’s a Fine Gael seat - no, they’re all Cork South West seats'Holly creates history: 'People said that’s a Fine Gael seat - no, they’re all Cork South West seats'

Few changes in Kerry constituency as Healy-Rae brothers re-electedFew changes in Kerry constituency as Healy-Rae brothers re-elected


Lifestyle

Liz Bonnin never dreamed of being a TV presenter. Now she is one of the leading advocates for science on our screens, writes Esther McCarthy – and she’s about to bring it to a live stage at the 3ArenaMaking a world of difference

Geoff Barrow of Portishead impressed with his Beak trio in Dublin, writes Ed Power Music review: Geoff Barrow and Beak in Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »