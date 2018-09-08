Home»Breaking News»ireland

Primary schools encouraged to sign-up for EU-funded healthy eating scheme

Saturday, September 08, 2018 - 10:52 PM

Primary schools are being encouraged to register for an EU-funded scheme that promotes healthy eating.

Among its benefits, pupils would receive fruit, vegetables and milk, as well as education programmes on nutrition.

Roughly €2.7m in funding has been set aside by the EU for the current academic year.

Issues around cost and eligibility affected the programme's uptake last year, but Fine Gael MEP Brian Hayes says that shouldn't be a problem this time around.

"In the past, there have been complications with the scheme, so it's been made easier," said Mr Hayes.

"A lot of schools aren't aware that EU funding for this scheme is in place.

"Therefore, I think it's important that they would now apply and see the opportunities for this scheme.

"Whether it's milk, vegetables, fruit, there's now a significant element of EU funding there to help schools meet the additional cost that's required."

Digital Desk


Related Articles

Chef Eunice Power on how to live the good life

Video: Anna Geary's 5 tips to better sleep and why we need to invest in some quality 'shut eye'

Deirdre O’Kane is setting her sights on a bright future

End to period drama for sportswomen thanks to a new app

More in this Section

Man, 25, charged over shop robbery

Investigation underway after large quantity of cash seized

Sales of head lice products rise as schools return

Fivefold increase in British nationals becoming naturalised Irish citizens


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 08, 2018

    • 5
    • 12
    • 24
    • 36
    • 37
    • 42
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »