Home»Breaking News»ireland

President Michael D Higgins heading for landslide re-election, poll shows

Sunday, September 16, 2018 - 12:31 PM

President Michael D Higgins is heading for a landslide re-election, according to a new poll.

A Sunday Business Post/Red C poll on the presidential election released today puts the incumbent as the front-runner on 67% support.

The opinion poll puts businessman Sean Gallagher in second place on 15% ahead of fellow Dragon's Den star Gavin Duffy on 6%.

The as-yet-unnamed Sinn Féin candidate, set to be announced this afternoon, was chosen by 7% of the respondents, while Senator Joan Freeman comes fifth in the poll with 3% support.

The poll was conducted over a seven-day period, starting on Thursday, September 6 and ending last Thursday.

In a separate Sunday Business Post/Red C poll which was completed ahead of the new Dáil term, support for

Fianna Fáil was found to have dropped to its lowest support level in a year.

The poll asked participants which party or independent they would give their vote to if a general election was held tomorrow.

Just 22% picked Micheál Martin's party as their first choice which represents a three-point drop.

Fine Gael are now on 33%, some 11 points clear of their nearest rivals, despite dropping one point in this poll.

Sinn Féin are down two points in this survey to 14% while Labour remains rooted on 6%.

Independents are up 4 points to 13%, with the Independent Alliance on 4%.

The Social Democrats, Solidarity PBP and the Green Party have 2% support each with Renua on 1%.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Presidential ElectionPollMichael D HigginsPolitics

Related Articles

Liadh Ní Riada confirmed as Sinn Féin presidential candidate

Sinn Féin to select candidate for presidential election

Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ní Riada set to join Áras race

Gemma O'Doherty won't speak any more about Veronica Guerin's murder

More in this Section

The Lotto results are in...

Fianna Fáil sees support drop in latest poll

North Dublin residents protest planned Irish Water treatment plant

Roisin Shortall criticises 'dysfunctional' health service


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 15, 2018

    • 5
    • 7
    • 18
    • 28
    • 37
    • 40
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »