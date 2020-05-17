News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

President Higgins wants Ireland to continue work supporting LGBTI+ community

President Higgins wants Ireland to continue work supporting LGBTI+ community
President Higgins says he hopes Ireland can celebrate all identities. File picture.
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 17, 2020 - 06:36 PM

International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia is being marked in Ireland today.

The Junior Minister for Equality, David Stanton says the day ensures LGBTI+ people are heard and supported.

Minister David Stanton is joining the international community in sharing the vision of 'Breaking the Silence' on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

He says evidence shows marginalised groups are increasingly vulnerable during the global pandemic.

Minister Stanton says many LGBTI+ people can feel more at risk due to rural isolation, loneliness, separation from peers, anxiety, health issues and domestic violence.

He says it is now more important than ever to allow their voices to be heard, particularly during the planning and implementation of our response to Covid-19.

President Higgins has expressed worry at the isolation and stress being felt by the LGBT community during the current pandemic.

In a statement, Michael D Higgins says the public has shown support for equality, however, he says there is more to do.

He says he hopes we can craft an Ireland that celebrates all identities.

He says: "The Irish people have, in recent years, shown their support for LGBTI+ equality.

"Many support structures have been put in place, legal obstacles have been gradually removed, and awareness of LGBTI+ rights has increased significantly.

"As President of Ireland I invite all of our citizens to support and build on these initiatives."

READ MORE

Martin pays tribute to former minister Gerard Brady

More on this topic

HSE says 15 Covid-19 clusters found at meat processing plantsHSE says 15 Covid-19 clusters found at meat processing plants

Surging numbers of British people turn to Christianity amid pandemic, figures suggestSurging numbers of British people turn to Christianity amid pandemic, figures suggest

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar discusses lockdown exit with EC President Von der LeyenTaoiseach Leo Varadkar discusses lockdown exit with EC President Von der Leyen

Sinn Féin calls for Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme to include women returning from maternity leaveSinn Féin calls for Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme to include women returning from maternity leave


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

CoronavirusCovid-19HomophobiaTransphobiaBiphobiaTOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up