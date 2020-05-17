President Higgins wants Ireland to continue work supporting LGBTI+ community

International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia is being marked in Ireland today.

The Junior Minister for Equality, David Stanton says the day ensures LGBTI+ people are heard and supported.

Minister David Stanton is joining the international community in sharing the vision of 'Breaking the Silence' on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

He says evidence shows marginalised groups are increasingly vulnerable during the global pandemic.

Minister Stanton says many LGBTI+ people can feel more at risk due to rural isolation, loneliness, separation from peers, anxiety, health issues and domestic violence.

He says it is now more important than ever to allow their voices to be heard, particularly during the planning and implementation of our response to Covid-19.

President Higgins has expressed worry at the isolation and stress being felt by the LGBT community during the current pandemic.

In a statement, Michael D Higgins says the public has shown support for equality, however, he says there is more to do.

He says he hopes we can craft an Ireland that celebrates all identities.

He says: "The Irish people have, in recent years, shown their support for LGBTI+ equality.

"Many support structures have been put in place, legal obstacles have been gradually removed, and awareness of LGBTI+ rights has increased significantly.

"As President of Ireland I invite all of our citizens to support and build on these initiatives."