President Higgins thanks Ireland's Muslim community for 'invaluable contribution' as Ramadan concludes

President Higgins has sent his best wishes to Ireland's 60,000 strong Muslim community as it celebrates the festival of Eid this weekend.

It marks the conclusion of the annual period of prayer and fasting, Ramadan.

In a statement, the President thanked Muslims for transcending the difficulties of Covid-19 during Ramadan and for their contribution to society.

This year, celebrations have been scaled back due to coronavirus.

Dr Nooh al Kaddo of the Islamic Cultural Centre says it is a very strange time for Muslims.

He said: "All the families will gather, but in a very small group, which is very strange for us, very unusual for us.

"It is a very, very difficult and hard time. It's a time for a celebration, so you can just imagine it's a time to enjoy the company of the people, that you cannot do."

President Michael D Higgins' statement

“At the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, and as Muslims in Ireland and around the world come together in celebration of Eid al-Fitr, may I send my best wishes to Islamic communities wherever they may be for health, happiness and peace in the coming year.

With the impact of Covid-19 all of our lives have been affected. I know that Islamic communities have thus faced additional challenges in observing the holy month of Ramadan.

I wish to congratulate you on how you have transcended these difficulties in this particular year, and may I thank you for the invaluable contribution you make to Irish and global society.

Eid Mubarak.”