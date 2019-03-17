NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
President Higgins signs bill to prepare Ireland for no-deal Brexit into law

Sunday, March 17, 2019 - 06:04 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Legislation preparing Ireland for a no-deal Brexit has been signed into law by President Michael D Higgins.

The mammoth bill passed all stages of the Seanad earlier this month.

The Brexit Omnibus Bill was one of the largest and most wide-ranging pieces of legislation to ever go before the Oireachtas.

It's designed to protect the country as much as possible if the UK crashes out of the EU without a deal.

Theresa May is appealing for British MPs to be "patriotic" and vote for her Brexit deal this week.

