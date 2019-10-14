News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Potential for flooding': Status yellow rainfall warning in place

'Potential for flooding': Status yellow rainfall warning in place
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 07:10 AM

A status yellow rainfall warning is in place for 18 counties.

It came into effect at 11pm last night and will be in place until 11.59pm tonight.

The counties included in the warning include all of Munster and Connacht, as well as Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Offaly and Westmeath.

Met Éireann said: "Heavy rainfall expected during the period with some heavy bursts occurring in short intervals of time.

"There is potential for flooding."

They added that there would be "persistent rain in many areas" and "also a risk of some thunder".

The forecaster added that tomorrow there will be some sunny spells.

They said it will be "largely dry across the country, however wet and windy weather will move into the west and southwest by early afternoon."

READ MORE

Fatal assault of homeless man in Cork: ‘More will die on our streets’, charity worker says

More on this topic

Met Eireann issue rain warning for 20 countiesMet Eireann issue rain warning for 20 counties

Storm Lorenzo: Minister warns of ‘ferocious’ wave surges to coastal areasStorm Lorenzo: Minister warns of ‘ferocious’ wave surges to coastal areas

Hurricane Lorenzo set to batter Azores with 70ft wavesHurricane Lorenzo set to batter Azores with 70ft waves

‘Threat-to-life’ weather warning issued as downpours continue in Britain‘Threat-to-life’ weather warning issued as downpours continue in Britain


TOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Fatal assault of homeless man in Cork: ‘More will die on our streets’, charity worker saysFatal assault of homeless man in Cork: ‘More will die on our streets’, charity worker says

Man due in court in relation to a loaded gun found in Dublin parkMan due in court in relation to a loaded gun found in Dublin park

Homeless man, 53, murdered in Cork city was a 'talented chef' who served Elton JohnHomeless man, 53, murdered in Cork city was a 'talented chef' who served Elton John

Katherine Zappone aware of distress at Tusla refusalsKatherine Zappone aware of distress at Tusla refusals


Lifestyle

As UK legend John Surman gets ready to play at Cork’s jazz fest, he tells Philip Watson about his well-travelled career and why he’s so angry about Brexit.Jazz legend John Surman on a well travelled career and why he's angry about Brexit

Dr Naomi Lavelle answers a weekly science question.Fish live in water all their lives but does that mean that they never get thirsty or do they even drink at all? To answer these questions we need to look at where the fish live.Appliance of Science: Do fish ever get thirsty?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »