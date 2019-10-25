News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Post office raiders who pointed gun at Kerry postmistress’ face have nine year sentences upheld

Post office raiders who pointed gun at Kerry postmistress’ face have nine year sentences upheld
By Ruaidhrí Giblin
Friday, October 25, 2019 - 06:49 PM

A pair of armed robbers who pointed a firearm into the face of a middle-aged postmistress have lost appeals against the severity of their nine-year sentences.

Marcus O’Rourke (39) and Brian O’Sullivan (33), pleaded guilty at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court to the robbery of postmistress Lisa O’Reilly Foran at Waterville Post Office, Co Kerry, on August 3, 2016.

Killarney men O’Rourke, of Rathanane, Kilcuminn, and O'Sullivan, of Coolies, Muckross, also admitted having an imitation firearm with intent to commit a robbery, endangering two gardaí and damaging a garda car.

They were sentenced to nine years imprisonment with the final two years suspended by Judge Thomas E O’Donnell on January 15, 2018. The sentences were made consecutive to three year terms imposed for separate drugs offences, for which they were both separately on bail when they robbed the post office.

Both men lost appeals against the severity of their sentences today with the Court of Appeal holding that the sentences were warranted for an offence of such seriousness.

President of the Court of Appeal Mr Justice George Birmingham said the owner of the post office, a middle aged lady, was expecting a cash delivery at the time in question.

Mr Justice Birmingham said O’Rourke and O’Sullivan entered the post office carrying a firearm and a crowbar. The owner activated the panic alarm and the gun was “pointed in her face”.

The raiders broke a pane of glass before making off with four to five thousand euro, the judge said.

Also present in the post office at the time, were two Dutch tourists, who found the incident to be “extremely frightening,” the judge said.

READ MORE

'Love you Ma, I'll be home in a while': Last words of teen killed in hit and run

The raiders drove at speed onto the ring of Kerry road, a narrow and busy road, having transferred to another vehicle.

Gardaí’s attention focused on a Mazda vehicle and when gardaí came upon it, O’Rourke and O’Sullivan concealed themselves inside. It appeared to the gardaí that the vehicle was empty, before it was reversed into the garda car, causing damage to the vehicle and endangering the officers.

Counsel for the Director of Public Prosecutions, Thomas Rice BL, said the firearm was also produced to gardaí during a high-speed chase. The gardaí believed it was real to the extent that they opened fire.

Mr Justice Birmingham said O’Rourke had 43 previous convictions while O’Sullivan had 52. Neither had a previous conviction of “comparable gravity,” the judge added.

In the Court of Appeal’s view, it was an offence in the upper range of seriousness. It involved the production of a firearm to a middle aged lady, during the robbery of a rural post office together with the driving of a vehicle at high speed, along narrow roads and the ramming of a garda car, endangering gardaí.

Mr Justice Birmingham, who sat with Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy and Ms Justice Aileen Donnelly, said the court had not doubt that the sentence imposed was within the available range.

He said the court had not been persuaded that the sentence was excessively severe.

READ MORE

Pregnant woman who led gardaí on high-speed car chase avoids jail term

More on this topic

Court rules convicted drug dealer bought Cheltenham-winning horse with proceeds of crimeCourt rules convicted drug dealer bought Cheltenham-winning horse with proceeds of crime

Cork man seen stumbling while carrying large flat-screen TV admits to theft from neighbour's homeCork man seen stumbling while carrying large flat-screen TV admits to theft from neighbour's home

'Love you Ma, I'll be home in a while': Last words of teen killed in hit and run 'Love you Ma, I'll be home in a while': Last words of teen killed in hit and run

Pregnant woman who led gardaí on high-speed car chase avoids jail termPregnant woman who led gardaí on high-speed car chase avoids jail term


TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Woman tried to cause trial collapseWoman tried to cause trial collapse

Garda assaulted after drugs searchGarda assaulted after drugs search

Gardaí seize van believed to have been used in Kevin Lunney's abductionGardaí seize van believed to have been used in Kevin Lunney's abduction

Male prisoner escapes from custody during hospital visitMale prisoner escapes from custody during hospital visit


Lifestyle

Here’s everything you need to know.What is social media app TikTok and is it safe for kids?

There are some things parents can watch out for if they want their daughter to grow up an empowered young woman.5 tips for raising a feminist daughter

It’s the work of Chinese designer Guo Pei – and you could buy a house or two for the same price.Is this one of the most expensive dresses in the world?

Cathy Desmond enjoyed the combination of Rossini and an Irish composer at Wexford Festival OperaLive Music Review: Adina - Wexford Festival Opera

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »