News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Police recover gun used to kill journalist Lyra McKee

Police recover gun used to kill journalist Lyra McKee
Lyra McKee
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 05:52 PM

Additional reporting by PA

Detectives investigating the shooting dead of journalist Lyra McKee in April 2019 have recovered the gun which killed her, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.

The 29-year-old journalist was shot dead while reporting on a riot in the Creggan area of the city in April last year.

Ms McKee was an observer during the rioting in Creggan.

The New IRA later admitted responsibility for the shooting, saying its activists had been targetting police officers.

The Hammerli X-Esse .22 pistol and a bomb were found during searches in the Ballymagroarty area of the city last week.

Police recover gun used to kill journalist Lyra McKee

Investigators believe the weapon may have been stolen some time ago and used a number of times prior to her murder in Derry in April 2019.

The PSNI has said video footage of the shooting shows the gun jamming after two shots were fired, and the gunman unjamming it before firing further shots.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) detective superintendent Jason Murphy said: “I can confirm that a gun that was seized and recovered by police last week in Derry was the gun that killed Lyra McKee.”

Mr Murphy said the shot which killed her was fired in the direction of officers.

He said senior members of the dissident republican group the New IRA were involved, adding: “For the IRA the net is tightening.”

Police recover gun used to kill journalist Lyra McKee

READ MORE

Northern Ireland’s shopping centres given green light to reopen

Search operations which recovered the weapon from a field within 250 yards of local housing took place over two days.

Police said it was a significant moment.

Mr Murphy added: “Last night, I had the unenviable task of telling Lyra’s family and her partner Sara that after months of painstaking work, the gun that killed Lyra has been removed from the terrorists’ control.

“Understandably they are relieved that no other family will ever have to face the devastation arising from the use of that gun, that they have been forced to face for the past 15 months.

“This is also a very difficult moment for all of them, as they struggle every day to deal with Lyra’s brutal murder.”

One man, Paul McIntyre, 52, from Kinnego Park in Derry, has been charged with Ms McKee’s murder.

The 29-year-old’s death helped kick-start political talks leading to the resumption of Stormont powersharing early this year.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, President Michael D Higgins and then-British prime minister Theresa May attended the funeral of the talented writer in Belfast and heard a priest urge compromise among elected representatives.

Mr Murphy said the weapon jammed as the gunman fired it and footage showed him trying to eject the rounds.

The detective said the most advanced DNA technology available was being used to examine whether the gunman may have left forensic traces within the weapon.

He said: “Our collective efforts have lost no energy or focus.

“I know who was involved. I know who the gunman is.

“I have asked the scientists to find me the evidence that will enable me to complete the jigsaw of the events of 18 April that I have been building for Lyra’s family since the night she was murdered.”

More on this topic

Gun of same type used to kill Lyra McKee seized in DerryGun of same type used to kill Lyra McKee seized in Derry

Colleagues remember Lyra McKee on first anniversary of murderColleagues remember Lyra McKee on first anniversary of murder

‘My future with Lyra was stolen from me’‘My future with Lyra was stolen from me’

Police issue fresh information appeal on first anniversary of Lyra McKee murderPolice issue fresh information appeal on first anniversary of Lyra McKee murder

TOPIC: Lyra McKee

More in this Section

Contempt of court accused claims  'kidnapped' by Gardai and asks Judge to address him by first nameContempt of court accused claims  'kidnapped' by Gardai and asks Judge to address him by first name

Firm tracked stolen van with innovative appFirm tracked stolen van with innovative app

Two communities devastated by crash which claims life of 13 year-old boyTwo communities devastated by crash which claims life of 13 year-old boy

Application by those who allege personal data compromised in INM data leak is deferredApplication by those who allege personal data compromised in INM data leak is deferred


Lifestyle

Sorting out Cork people for ages ..Ask Audrey: It's Douglas Road so you'll need a tent that costs more than a row of houses in Carrigtwohill

Weather update: this summer is set to be fresh and cool with shades of pistachio, mint, dried basil and sage. More saturated than white and creams; more grown-up than pretty pastels; consider these summer greens a stylish way of getting your five- a-day.Trend of the Week: Summer Greens - Embrace the salad days of summer

David Gray, Hillary Clinton and Steve Bannon all feature in impressive documentaries tonightThursday TV highlights: Other Voices, David Gray and two gripping documentaries

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »