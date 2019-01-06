Police appeal for information following armed robbery in Antrim

Police in the North are appealing for information following an armed robbery in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim last night.

At around 7.20pm, a man armed with a baseball bat entered a shop on Bridewell Drive and demanded cash and cigarettes.

Customers in the shop challenged the man who ended up fleeing the scene empty-handed.

He is described as being aged in his 50s, of medium build and was wearing a dark coloured balaclava and combat jacket.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information is asked to contact police.