Police appeal for information following armed robbery in Antrim

Sunday, January 06, 2019 - 10:06 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Police in the North are appealing for information following an armed robbery in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim last night.

At around 7.20pm, a man armed with a baseball bat entered a shop on Bridewell Drive and demanded cash and cigarettes.

Customers in the shop challenged the man who ended up fleeing the scene empty-handed.

He is described as being aged in his 50s, of medium build and was wearing a dark coloured balaclava and combat jacket.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information is asked to contact police.


