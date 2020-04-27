News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Poet Eavan Boland passes away aged 75

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 27, 2020 - 06:43 PM

Eavan Boland has died at the age of 75.

The Irish poet died at her home in Dublin today following a stroke.

The Royal Irish Academy's expressed its sympathy with her family, saying "she was a pleasure to work with".

The President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to her saying she had the "extraordinary ability to invoke Irish landscapes, myth and everyday experience".

She published 10 volumes of poetry, releasing her first collection, 23 poems in 1962 before she was 20 years old.

Her work remains very well known, having featured on the Leaving Cert English syllabus in recent years.

Lunchtime News Wrap

