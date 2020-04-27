Poet Eavan Boland passes away aged 75

Eavan Boland has died at the age of 75.

The Irish poet died at her home in Dublin today following a stroke.

We are shocked to hear of the death of Hon. MRIA Eavan Boland and our thoughts are with her family RIP. She was a pleasure to work with and is pictured below at the UN reading her poem about women's suffrage 'Our future will become the past of other women' https://t.co/n82CTzS44S pic.twitter.com/pruPMtRZMR April 27, 2020

The Royal Irish Academy's expressed its sympathy with her family, saying "she was a pleasure to work with".

The President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to her saying she had the "extraordinary ability to invoke Irish landscapes, myth and everyday experience".

She published 10 volumes of poetry, releasing her first collection, 23 poems in 1962 before she was 20 years old.

Her work remains very well known, having featured on the Leaving Cert English syllabus in recent years.