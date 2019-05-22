Plans for review of UHW mortuary services being finalised

Plans for a review of mortuary services at University Hospital Waterford are being finalised and the final report will be available in September, Health Minister Simon Harris has announced.

The review follows claims made by four consultants that dead bodies were decomposing on trolleys in the corridor of the mortuary.

Mr Harris said the terms of reference of the review of mortuary facilities had been “signed off” today. A new mortuary would be built on the site within two years and approval to go to tender had been received this month.

Mr Harris, who gave an update on health issues to the Joint Committee on Health, said interim control measures had been taken at the mortuary and additional refrigeration had been provided.

UHW general manager Grace Rothwell told the committee that she had already apologised to the pathologists working at the hospital who felt that the issues they raised were not acknowledged or heard.

Ms Rothwell said she took up her current position at the hospital on January 14 last. She received an email from one of the pathologists on January 29 and met him on March 11. “It was at that stage that it was flagged to me specifically in the context of a lack of refrigeration capacity and particularly in advance of the summer,” she said.

Ms Rothwell said she was not aware at the time that there were issues such as bodies decomposing and relatives having to have a closed coffin.

"Not to that extent - absolutely not,” she told Sinn Fein's Louise O'Reilly. What had been flagged to her by the consultants was in respect of refrigeration capacity and that is what she took action on.

Ms Rottwell said she also looked at the mortuary and very quickly learned that it had been there since 1991 and that the facility was no longer fit for carrying out post-mortems.

She discussed the situation with the South/South West Hospital Group and approval to go to tender for the new mortuary build was received before the end of March.

Ms O’Reilly said no state cases were being sent to the mortuary for post-mortems because of the serious concern raised about the facilities.“Would you be confident and happy that it is a safe place for staff and visitors at the moment given that the state pathologist is not utilising the service,” she asked.

Ms Rothwell said a senior anatomical pathology technician would take charge of the mortuary next week and ensure that there were proper procedures and protocols in place for the receipt, storage and release of remains at the facility.

While a review was necessary to reassure everyone that the facility was safe and fit for purpose pending the new build, she was now happy that the mortuary was an appropriate place for relatives to view the remains of their loved ones and procedures were in place to ensure that it was a safe place.

Ms Rothwell said the chief pathologist was concerned about the risk of contamination of evidence. “Just this week I have secured air handling units which will be installed over the coming weeks,” she said.