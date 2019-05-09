NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Plans for Ireland's first medically supervised injecting centre delayed again

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 09, 2019 - 02:02 PM

Plans for Ireland's first medically supervised injecting centre have been delayed again.

Dublin City Council has given Merchants Quay Ireland an extension for submission of further information until September 5.

The charity originally hoped for the centre at its South Inner City facility to be in operation in 2017.

Merchants Quay Ireland says it is frustrated with the decision and hope to have it opened as early as possible.

In a statement they said: “To allow for a full and comprehensive response to be prepared, Dublin City Council have granted Merchants Quay Ireland an extension for submission of further information regarding the pilot Medically Supervised Injecting Facility until September 5th.

Over 700 lives are lost to addiction every year, and injecting facilities are proven to save lives.

"We share frustrations over the delay to the opening of the facility and will continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure the earliest possible delivery of this vital and urgently needed health service."

