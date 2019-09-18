News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Plans for apartment block on site of former Cork pub put on hold

Fianna Fáil leader and local TD, Micheál Martin, expressed concern about the density and lack of parking facilities in the proposed development.
By Seán McCárthaigh

Reporter

Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 12:04 PM

Plans for the development of an apartment complex on the site of a well-known former pub in Cork city have been put on hold following objections over its scale and lack of parking facilities.

An independent councillor and local dentist have appealed the recent decision of Cork City Council to grant planning permission to developer, Denis McBarron, for the demolition of the Glenanaar pub in Ballinlough to pave the way for the development of two, four-storey blocks containing 26 apartments.

Local councillor, Kieran McCarthy has lodged an application with An Bord Pleanála against the plans on the grounds of the density of the development and the failure to provide any car parking facilities at the complex.

“It is clear that the proposed development is out of sync with the rest of residential properties in the immediate area,” Mr McCarthy said. He also said the site at Haig Gardens was not suitable for development as it was originally built as a home for soldiers returning home from World War I.

A separate appeal was made by dentist, Hillary Hogan, who runs the Ballinlough Dental Care practice, which is next to the former pub.

Consultants acting for Mr Hogan said the density of the apartment complex was “excessively high” and contrasted with other buildings in the area which were generally no higher than two stories.

If allowed, they claimed the development would result in the “unacceptable” overshadowing and overlooking of nearby properties.

They also observed that it was difficult to imagine that no provision was made for parking in a development of 26 apartments which would provide accommodation for around 50 people. They claimed it would increase pressure on already limited on-street parking in the area.

Mr Hogan also expressed concern that construction work on the new apartments could cause structural damage to his own premises.

Consultants acting for the developer said parking was not being provided on the site based on “feedback” from the council’s roads engineer, while the development had also been redesigned to lower the buildings to two stories in parts.

Over 100 submissions were received by the local authority, mostly from local residents, with the vast majority opposed to the development.

In a submission to Cork City Council, Fianna Fáil leader and local TD, Micheál Martin, expressed concern about the density and lack of parking facilities in the proposed development.

“It appears that Cork City Council seems to be of the view that parking is not required for developments within the city zone. I think that position is untenable,” said Mr Martin.

The logic behind it is based on the thinking that not alone will anyone living in such apartments not have a car but that they will never have one in the future. That is a flawed assumption.

An Bord Pleanála is due to issue its ruling on the appeal by January 17.

