News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Plans for €100m 850 job 'Kildare Village' style retail centre on outskirts of Cork City revealed

Plans for €100m 850 job 'Kildare Village' style retail centre on outskirts of Cork City revealed
By Sean O'Riordan

Defence Correspondent

Friday, November 22, 2019 - 12:00 PM

A British-based company is proposing to build a €100m retail centre, similar to Kildare Village, on the eastern outskirts of Cork city, which it says will create more than 850 permanent jobs and a further 640 during construction.

Rioja Estates plans to create a 'Tourist Outlet Village' (TOV) close to the IDA industrial estate at Killacloyne, Carrigtwohill.

Rioja Estates, which describes itself as 'the largest independent outlet promoter and developer in Europe', has in the past 25 years created more than 4 million sq.ft. of TOV floorspace at 13 outlets across Britain.

It is currently developing two more centres at Cannock, Staffordshire and Grantham, Lincolnshire

The company believes the Cork TOV will draw 220,000 additional tourists to the region annually.

A TOV is a specialist form of retail and tourist destination, drawing visitors from a two-hour drive radius.

TOVs sell premium brands as well as heavily discounted products not normally found on the high street — for example end-of-line, seconds and out of season goods.

READ MORE

Two juveniles among 16 men found in lorry container

Rioja Estates says it will be similar to Kildare Village, which opened in 2006.

The company carried out “extensive research over the last four years” which it says shows there is room for another TOV in Ireland.

A detailed search for potential sites throughout Ireland was undertaken and it quickly became clear that Cork is the preferred setting.

The company said Carrigtwohill is the optimum site as it is served by a very good road network, has a rail link and is very close to tourist attractions such as Spike Island, Fota Wildlife Park, Fota House, the Titanic Experience, The Queenstown Story, Cobh's deep water cruise liner terminal, and Jameson Distillery in Midleton.

The current County Development Plan (CDP) will need to be amended to accommodate such centres being constructed in Cork.

The company has already made a detailed submission to Cork County Council on the project and a report will be given to councillors on it by the end of next month. It's expected councillors will then vote on the recommendations of their management by the end of January.

Plans for €100m 850 job 'Kildare Village' style retail centre on outskirts of Cork City revealed

Subject to their approval, the company said it will lodge a planning application for the project in mid-2020 and will engage with the local community and businesses in the interim.

As part of the plan Rioja Estates proposes to carry out specific road improvements in the area.

Managing director of Rioja Estates, Giles Membrey, said their extensive research has shown "that there is room for one more Tourist Outlet Village in Ireland".

Mr Membrey added: “We are an off-peak trader as we open at 10am and close at 8pm, and therefore we have no impact on any rush hour traffic.”

The retail park is expected to take 24 months to build and Rioja Estates hopes to open the retail centre by March, 2024.

READ MORE

UK police arrest Northern Ireland man in connection with Essex lorry deaths

More on this topic

The Young Offenders will return for a third seriesThe Young Offenders will return for a third series

Cork JCD building to become Ireland's greenest building Cork JCD building to become Ireland's greenest building

'Little hero' Zac Higgins to officially open Cork on Ice'Little hero' Zac Higgins to officially open Cork on Ice

Personal archive of Ireland’s 'golden-voiced soprano' donated to Cork archivesPersonal archive of Ireland’s 'golden-voiced soprano' donated to Cork archives


RetailCorkCarrigtwohillTOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

We just want financial and employment security say Ireland's 20-year-olds We just want financial and employment security say Ireland's 20-year-olds

Headstones erected at unmarked graves of 1920 Bloody Sunday victimsHeadstones erected at unmarked graves of 1920 Bloody Sunday victims

Limerick University Hospital's second MRI scanner will have 'very significant impact' on waiting timesLimerick University Hospital's second MRI scanner will have 'very significant impact' on waiting times

Six women and five men to face charges relating to over 200 counts of sexual abuse and child neglectSix women and five men to face charges relating to over 200 counts of sexual abuse and child neglect


Lifestyle

Move over quinoa.Everything you need to know about fonio, the ancient grain we’ll all be eating in 2020

The former heptathlete and all-round super woman chats to Lauren Taylor about how to stay fit in pregnancy and body confidence after a baby.Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill: ‘There’s still a lot of stigma attached to exercising pregnant’

Behaving aggressively is a stage many toddlers go through. The author of The Wonder Weeks explains how parents should deal with kids who kick & bite.Ask an expert: How can I stop my toddler kicking and biting?

It came as quite a surprise to learn that I had been writing my Weekend column in the Irish Examiner for 21 years — how the years have flown by and how the food scene has changed in Ireland over those two decades.A letter from Darina Allen: How the years have flown and the food has changed

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »