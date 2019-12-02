News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Planning permission approved for 17-storey apartment block in Cork city

Image of the proposed 17-storey apartment tower. Picture: G-Net 3D - www.gnet.ie
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Monday, December 02, 2019 - 05:35 PM

An Bord Pleanála has approved the construction of a 17-storey apartment block in Cork city centre.

The Railway Gardens development will be located 200 metres from the 17-storey Elysian tower on a 0.8-acre site adjacent to the South Link Service Station.

It will stand 58.5m tall, just 10m shorter than its neighbour.

The development includes 118 build-to-rent apartments and has progressed through the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) fast-track planning system.

It is being developed by the Scally family, who own the site. It was designed by Cork-based Meitheal Design Partners.

The site in question formerly had planning permission for offices.

The height of the proposal was increased after the developers consulted with An Bord Pleanála.

They had initially planned a 13-storey tower but were told it was "stocky and out of proportion" by the Bord, which advised an increase in height.

In its application, the developer described the project as "unashamedly pedestrian-focused".

It includes 239 bicycle spaces and just five car parking spaces: three disabled spaces and two for service vehicles.

In making its decision, An Bord Pleanála considered the site's location and proximity to the city centre and the Cork City Development Plan, as well as building and design guideline documents such as the Design Standards for New Apartments and the Building Heights Guidelines.

In its decision, the Bord stated: "The proposed development would constitute an acceptable residential density in this urban location, would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area, would not detract from the character and setting of the nearby Architectural Conservation Area, would be acceptable in terms of urban design, height and quantum of development and would be acceptable in terms of pedestrian and traffic safety."

The development is subject to some 30 conditions, including requirements for public realm upgrades in the vicinity of the site.

Additionally, the Bord has stipulated that the apartment block will be for "long-term rentals only".

"No portion of this development will be used for short-term lettings," it said, while residents will also not be able to access an outdoor sixth-floor terrace between 10pm and 8am "in the interests of protecting residential amenity".

