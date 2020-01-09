News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Planning granted for 200-bed co-living development in Dublin

Planning granted for 200-bed co-living development in Dublin
An aerial view of Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, January 09, 2020 - 06:56 AM

A 210-bed co-living development in Castleknock has been granted planning permission.

The five-storey block, that has 182 rooms, is to be built on the site of Brady's pub and includes shared living areas, TV rooms and a roof terrace.

But local representatives have described it as a 'planning disaster', saying the development is entirely inappropriate to the suburban location.

"This disastrous decision is the direct consequence of the new planning guidelines by Minister Eoghan Murphy – these new rules are steadily dismantling high quality, community orientated planning in favour of substandard housing motivated purely by profit," Labour TD Joan Burton told 96FM.

While the development is in Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's constituency, the Fine Gael leader's running mate in the upcoming General Election also criticised the move.

"The concept of co-living is for urban locations with strong transport links and that would appeal to a mobile workforce," Cllr Emer Currie outlined. "This location, in my opinion, is completely at odds with the vision of co-living."

More on this topic

Warning development must also occur outside Dublin as Waterford named Ireland's most affordable cityWarning development must also occur outside Dublin as Waterford named Ireland's most affordable city

Estate agent predicts 'largely stable' house prices this year amid 'volatile' rent increasesEstate agent predicts 'largely stable' house prices this year amid 'volatile' rent increases

Fine Gael TD accuses Fianna Fáil of hypocrisy in their housing policy Fine Gael TD accuses Fianna Fáil of hypocrisy in their housing policy

Some uncertainty around housing market in Dublin for 2020 suggests new report Some uncertainty around housing market in Dublin for 2020 suggests new report


TOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

CSO confirms Ireland's weather getting wetterCSO confirms Ireland's weather getting wetter

Three arrested, one other at large, after attempted burglary and ramming of Garda carThree arrested, one other at large, after attempted burglary and ramming of Garda car

Health Minister to appear at emergency health committee to address trolley crisisHealth Minister to appear at emergency health committee to address trolley crisis

Gardai renew appeal for witnesses to attempted abduction of woman in DublinGardai renew appeal for witnesses to attempted abduction of woman in Dublin


Lifestyle

Gregory Harrington was born in Dublin, but is now living in New York. As a violinist, he has played such venues as the Royal Festival Hall and Carnegie Hall, and his repertoire ranges from classical and jazz to popular.A Question of Taste: Gregory Harrington, violinist

There is a moment while watching 1917 when you realise you have not breathed in quite some time. At least it certainly feels that way, such is there lentless, heart-stopping momentum of Sam Mendes’ epic war film about two young soldiers who venture across enemy lines to deliver a message that could save hundreds of lives.One-shot tale of the trenches in war film 1917

Everywhere you look this time of year, we are bombarded with ubiquitous ads offering; better,healthier, fitter and happier you.Learning Points: Find happiness within yourself, in little moments

So where once we as parents helped with everything I now need to let some of that go.Mum's the Word: I’m going public in saying my daughter needs her privacy

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »