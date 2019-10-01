Phil Hogan 'honoured' to be approved as EU Trade Commissioner

Ireland's Phil Hogan has been approved as the European Union's new Trade Commissioner.

Hogan was approved by the European Parliament’s Trade Committee in Brussels this evening.

The Kilkenny native said he is "honoured" to be approved.

Mr Hogan said the EU’s leadership role in global trade has never been more important or faced as many challenges as it does today.

"I therefore look forward to working very closely with EU Trade MEPs and the European Council," Mr Hogan said this evening.

"I hope to justify the trust they have placed in me to deliver on our shared agenda.

"As President-elect of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen said: Our trade policy 'allows us to build partnerships, protect our market from unfair practices and ensure our values and standards are protected'."