NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Petrol station in Derry goes to extreme lengths to protect ATM after recent thefts

Jamesies filling station on the Glenshane Pass in Co-Derry, the main route between Derry and Belfast. The store owners have placed concrete blocks around the ATM cash machine outside the store. Pictures: Margaret McLaughlin
By Joel Slattery
Wednesday, April 10, 2019 - 02:52 PM

A filling station in Co Derry has gone to great lengths to project its ATM after a spate of robberies on both sides of the border in recent times.

The Centra store in Maghera put large concrete blocks around the ATM after a cash machine was ripped from the wall in nearby Dungiven over the weekend.

The large blocks were put in place as there have been eight such robberies in the region this year, according to the Irish News

Jamesies filling station on the Glenshane Pass in Co-Derry, the main route between Derry and Belfast.

In these incidents, thieves are using stolen diggers to rip the ATMs out of the walls.

Just last week, an ATM was stolen in Castleblaney, Co Monaghan which led to road closures as these incidents accelerate on both sides of the border.

Yesterday, the Irish Examiner reported that gardaí in Donegal are on high alert after the theft of a digger and the attempted theft of another in the county.

Garda Sgt Eunan Walsh appealed to members of the public to be vigilant.

"Obviously we have to keep an open mind on these robberies or attempted robberies because of the recent spate of thefts of ATMs," he said.

"The latest attempt to steal a digger happened in Letterkenny over the weekend when a machine parked beside the Letterkenny Community Centre was interfered with.

"We're not sure if this is in any way connected with these ATM thefts but we have to consider all options," he added.

READ MORE

Live: FAI President confirms decision on John Delaney's new role was made after media queries on €100k loan

More on this topic

Investigation after suspected arson attack on garda cars in Co Louth

Man arrested in connection with murder of Mikolaj Wilk in Cork

Gardaí investigating €2m fraud involving 'money mule' accounts

Sexual assault cases up 30%, Forensic Science Ireland report shows as 'upward trend' continues

KEYWORDS

ATMgardaiRobberyTheftRural Crime

More in this Section

Liverpool man to be extradited to UK for firearms and drugs offences

Further reports ordered into case of Down man accused of raping two-week-old baby

Cork students email Minister of Education over poor school conditions

Student who twisted ankle after tripping on path settles case for €41,000


Lifestyle

5 iconic outfits we want to see on The Crown, as the actor playing Princess Diana is announced

'He remembers every name of anyone he meets': Sociable teen with Down Syndrome

Stranger things: Looking back at the year the statues moved

Cork '91 - When Nirvana and Kurt Cobain came to town

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 06, 2019

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »