Home»Breaking News»ireland

Peter Casey suspends campaign 'to think carefully' about continuing Presidential bid

Friday, October 19, 2018 - 10:42 AM

By Elaine Loughlin and Digital Desk

Peter Casey is to take the weekend off to decide whether he will continue to run for the presidency of Ireland.

The former Dragon's Den star sparked controversy this week over remarks he made about the Travelling Community.

Peter Casey at the launch of his presidential campaign at CHQ building, Dublin earlier this month. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Mr Casey who said he does not recognise Travellers as a distinct ethnic minority and they are "basically people camping in other people's land" has refused to back down from his comments.

However, in a statement released this morning, he said: "In light of the events of the past few days, I am taking the weekend off from the campaign to think carefully about whether to continue in the race.

"I do not want the people of Ireland to elect me as President of Ireland just based on one statement I made.

"I want to be of service, and make a real difference. I have the expertise and ability to be an influencer. I want to connect people, at home and abroad. I know that my world experience and global views will make me a uniquely suitable candidate for President of Ireland – with drive, ability and energy," said Mr Casey.

Reacting to the statement, president Michael D Higgins said: "I think reflection is very good".

"I can't speak for him but I do think that it's good to think on it," he told RTÉ's Sean O'Rourke show.

Mr Higgins said he thought Mr Casey's comments on the Travelling Community were "appalling".

There had been calls from Traveller representative groups this week for Mr Casey to pull out of the Presidential race after he claimed that Travellers should not have special ethnic minority status.

His comments emerged after he referenced a €1.7m development which was built for members of the Travelling Community in Tipperary. However, they have refused to move into the houses.

During a visit to the site in Thurles yesterday, he once again criticised Travellers representative groups.

"Pavee Point leadership needs to come here and needs to explain to the Travelling community that they're really not doing a justice to the Travelling community," he said.

Protests were expected to greet him, however around a dozen protestors arrived shortly after Mr Casey had already left.


KEYWORDS

Peter CaseyPresidential Election

Related Articles

Visit to unoccupied houses branded ‘just a stunt’ by Traveller representatives

Peter Casey is 'only saying what everyone else is thinking’, says Cork supporter

Liadh Ní Riada election poster vandalised following poppy comments

Latest: Leo Varadkar hits out at Peter Casey over Traveller comments

More in this Section

Pat Breen 'never' discussed broadband plan with David McCourt and Denis Naughten

Dashcam led to arrests in ‘sickening’ attempted taxi robbery

Man scaled up apartment block after row with girlfriend, court hears

National Transport Authority wants flat fare across all commuter services


Breaking Stories

'Jesus, did I paint them?’; Robert Ballagh reacts to the nude portraits to him and his wife

Here's what you can expect from Making a Murderer 2

’Tis the season... for scares: Your guide to Ireland's Haunted experiences

Ask Audrey: I’m pretending to be a poet to impress a stunning pseudo-intellectual from Clonakilty

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

    • 13
    • 16
    • 20
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »