Person hospitalised after crash outside Cork city

Picture: Twitter / Cork City Fire Brigade
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 30, 2020 - 04:07 PM

A person has been brought to hospital after a car crash on the Lee Road on the outskirts of Cork city.

Pictures posted from the scene by Cork City Fire Brigade show damage to a car and an SUV.

"Crews from Ballincollig, Ballyvolane and HQ are currently dealing with a RTC (road traffic collision)," a post on the fire brigade's Twitter account read, reporting that an ambulance had arrived on the scene.

Three other people have been treated by paramedics at the scene.

The fire brigade reinforced the message to people to drive safely this bank holiday weekend and to " avoid becoming the next statistic".

Cork

