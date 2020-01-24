People of Drogheda to march against criminality and violence

A march against criminal activity in Drogheda in Co Louth is due to take place tomorrow (Sat) with the Mayor of the town, Cllr Paul Bell, stressing that the escalation in violence continues to cause "misery" in the community.

The march will take place tomorrow (Sat) at 1.30pm from the Bridge of Peace in the town. It is expected to be attended by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with representatives of the other parties also due to participate.

Cllr Paul Bell told RTE Radio's Morning Ireland that the people of Drogheda were not prepared to endure this ongoing feud.

"We will not tolerate this ongoing feud. The misery that it is bringing to communities both by violence, intimidation and really a situation whereby some areas of our town people are finding it unbearable to live.

The last protest did bring about some change in that Garda resources were increased.

In fairness to An Garda Siochana in Drogheda there has been successes in confronting this type of crime making arrests and basically identifying those who are involved in this trade which is of absolute abhorrence to the people of Drogheda and surrounding areas."

Cllr Bell said that the people of Drogheda were tired of living in a constant state of anxiety and fear.

"The people of Drogheda in some areas are suffering from terror fatigue. But having said that people are coming together. They are beginning to understand that this is a community issue. It is not just a garda issue. It is not just an issue for the legislators of our country. But it is a community issue.

Drogheda in its history has had many challenges over its nine hundred year period and this challenge will be met by the people.

There is an understanding also that people of the town and surrounding areas people know that they have to come together to confront this issue an to support the authorities as they try to address what is a very serious and ongoing feud."

Cllr Bell slammed those who think that their recreational drug use is not contributing to problems in Irish society.

"We want the legislator to address the ongoing issues empowering the Garda Siochana to deal with those involved in this type of activity. It is threatening the democracy of of our state.

We want the term 'recreational drug use' struck out from any kind of vocabulary because there is no such thing as recreational drug use. There is either citizens who use drugs or citizens who do not use drugs. By using drugs it is literally feeding this ongoing criminal activity.

If people are caught using small amounts of cocaine or any type of drug there is a strong belief in the communities that suffer from the affects of those drugs that those people should be held accountable.

The day of excusing people in certain parts of society from drug use has to come to an end."

Drogheda hit the headlines two weeks ago when 17 year old Keane Mulready Woods was killed in a gang feud in the town that has now claimed three lives.

The late Keane Mulready Woods

The teen became involved with one of the major drug gangs in the area at time when a feud with its rival group was beginning to escalate. The partial human remains of the teenager were found in two northside suburbs of Dublin.