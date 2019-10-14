'People don't feel safe': Councillor calls for increased Garda patrols after three youths stabbed in Limerick

A Limerick councillor has called for extra Garda resources after three youths, including a 14-year-old boy, received stab wounds in a series of violent incidents in Corbally, last Friday night.

Non-party councillor Frankie Daly, who is a Corbally resident, said: “I’m appealing for extra garda resources for the area. I would add that call for patrols to all of the suburbs in general.

There are very little visible gardaí walking around on the beat. It’s a national issue and I feel we are at a crisis point.

Gardaí today made a fresh appeal for information about the triple stabbing.

An 18-year-old male and a 16-year-old boy sustained serious stab wounds and a 14-year-old boy sustained superficial stab wounds at Corbally Baths, near the Mill Road, around 8.25pm, last Friday.

The well-known beauty spot is frequented by walkers during daytime hours but also attracts gangs of youths at night.

Last February, the Corbally area experienced a surge in incidents of youths engaging anti-social behaviour and violence.

At the time, extra Garda resources were deployed after a local teenager was slashed in the face in an unprovoked attack and a heritage sign at the historic Corbally Baths was vandalised.

Appealing for information today, a garda spokesman said: “An altercation took place at the Corbally Baths in Corbally last Friday evening at approximately 8.25pm between at least three males.

“During the course of the altercation, two of the males suffered stab wounds to their upper body while a third suffered injuries to his face and arms.

“Following the attack, two of the males made their way to the nearby Spring Grove Estate where they raised the alarm. An ambulance was dispatched and later treated them for their injuries. They were both removed to the University Hospital where they received further treatment. One of the males was admitted to hospital and kept overnight.

“The third male also (left) the area. He was later removed by ambulance to the University Hospital where he also received treatment for his injuries before being (discharged).

“Detectives at Mayorstone Garda Station are investigating. If you were around the Corbally baths area last Friday evening at approximately 8.25pm and saw this incident, or if you have any further information, please contact Mayorstone Garda Station on 061 456980.”

Cllr Daly added: “I’m like a broken record but I live in the area and, while this latest incident came out of the blue, there seems to be no gardaí walking the beat in Corbally. I’m on about this every few months. I’m not blaming the ordinary gardaí - there just aren't enough of them.

People don't feel safe and that’s not me being sensationalist - that’s the reality. There is usually a Garda response to these incidents for a few weeks and then it is forgotten about.

“There’s no deterrent. If there was more visibility it would help, but you need more Garda numbers. They’re not there though.”

Cllr Daly, who is also a local youth worker, added: “I’m on the ground; I can see it. There are scant Garda resources, and it’s impacting on communities.”

“A garda presence gives people peace of mind,” he added.

Gardaí have been contacted for a response to Cllr Daly’s comments.