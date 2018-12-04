NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Peadar Tóibín plans to launch new party next month

Tuesday, December 04, 2018 - 05:00 AM
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Ex-Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóibín intends to launch his new political party by late January and has claimed up to 25 sitting politicians — including a handful of TDs and senators — are already in talks about joining.

Mr Tóibín confirmed the target launch date before his fourth public meeting on the new “grassroots” conservative group in Navan, Co Meath, last night.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Tóibín said while he is not yet in a position to confirm the name or exact details of the planned new party, he intends to formally launch it by late January in time for the local elections in May.

The former Sinn Féin TD, who left last month over his pro-life views, said while just six councillors have agreed to join to date, another 25 sitting politicians — including a small number of TDs and senators — are in discussions. Asked if they include ex-Sinn Féin TD Carol Nolan or independent TDs Michael and Danny Healy Rae, Mr Tóibín said: “I haven’t spoken to Danny or Michael.”

He added that while the majority of interested politicians are councillors, he believes a number of national politicians may also join.

Mr Tóibín has previously said his potential new party will be pro-life and focus on housing and health matters.


Peadar Tóibín

