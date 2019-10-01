News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

PDForra: Military would have been depleted if it wasn't for speedy medical treatment in the North

By Sean O'Riordan

Defence Correspondent

Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 02:38 PM

A private scheme set up by the association which represents rank-and-file members of the Defence Forces has saved many personnel from being discharged on medical grounds because they are getting speedy treatment north of the border.

PDForra is now asking the Department of Defence to provide financial backing to the scheme it set in July 2018 saying it had helped many personnel remain in service and therefore benefited the department greatly in helping to retain vastly experienced people.

Damien Quigley, PDForra's support officer, told the association's annual delegate conference in Tullow, Co Carlow, that to date 117 enlisted personnel had undergone successful treatment at the Kingsbridge Private Hospital in Belfast.

There are currently 63 personnel on the waiting list for operations.

The main procedures being undertaken are hip and knee replacements.

Others include hernia and cruciate ligament repairs. Surgery has also been carried out for neck, back and shoulder injuries sustained during the course of duty.

The PDForra MAS (Medical Assistance Scheme) now has 2,174 members who each contribute €1 per week for cover.

The seed funding to start up the scheme was provided to the association by the Army/Naval Service/Air Corps (ANSAC) Credit Union.

Mr Quigley said PDForra was aiming to increase the scheme to 3,000 members at which point it would be hoping to open it up to the families of serving military personnel as well.

While it hasn't been decided yet what they would pay, Mr Quigley said it was likely to be a nominal fee, such as the €1 charged per week to existing members.

He calculated that the scheme had provided more than €250,000 in medical treatment for its members to date.

Here are some of the significant challenges homeless people face around work

Mr Quigley said if speedy treatment hadn't been available north of the border, many of the personnel who had availed of it would have been discharged from service because they didn't meet required medical standards.

He said if the PDForra scheme didn't exist injured personnel would have to endure very lengthy HSE waiting lists and many had been previously discharged because they couldn't get appropriate treatment in time.

“If the department helped out (financially to subsidise the scheme) we would be able to attract in more of our members and more of their families, which would be a good thing,” Mr Quigley said.

He added that depending on funding coming from the Department of Defence, and the amount of it, PDForra would then hope to make the scheme available to veterans.

However, Mr Quigley admitted that this would be expensive as veterans would have a higher age profile and are likely to suffer from more health issues than younger serving members of the Defence Forces.

