Home»Breaking News»ireland

PDFORRA: Hundreds of Defence Forces personnel have paid to get out of service over pay rates

Tuesday, October 02, 2018 - 12:00 PM

It has been claimed hundreds of soldiers, sailors and Air Corps staff have spent thousands of euro of their own money to get out of the Defence Forces.

PDFORRA, the organisation which represents staff, says that since January more than 170 personnel have paid as much as €40,000 each to be relieved of their duties.

The association says poor levels of pay is the main reason for members wanting to leave.

Former Captain in the Armed Forces, Dr Tom Clonan, said the Defence Forces have never recovered salary cuts made during the economic crisis.

He said: "When austerity hit in the financial crash, pay cuts were imposed on members of the Defence Forces and also a lot of their allowances were cut.

"So, unfortunately, they haven't experienced pay restoration, they are the only workers in the State who don't have any representation and unfortunately they really have been abandoned."

General Secretary of PDFORRA, Gerard Guinan, said: "Figures attained by PDFORRA show that 118 personnel have purchased their discharge from the Defence Forces in the past year. Additionally, 55 recruits have purchased their discharge and over 65 have just let their contracts lapse at 12 without re-engaging in service.

“The fact that the Minister continues to speak of basic pay rates which are comparable to other areas of the public sector belies the fact that many personnel, due to staff shortages, are required to work significant hours above normal routine.

"Right across the Public Sector the Working Time Directive applies and pay rates are based on set hours. Within the Defence Forces, however, pay is on an annualised basis and a small allowance is paid for those hours worked beyond normal duty hours.

"This may result in personnel being paid below the National Minimum wage - dependant on the number of hours worked."

"In this environment personnel are unlikely to remain in service, especially in times of growing economy.”

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Defence ForcespayIreland

Related Articles

Defence Forces crisis to be discussed at conference

Legal challenge to ban on soldiers joining marches

Defence Forces wages so low they are told 'not to have children’

Update: Irish Defence Forces veterans and families march over pay and conditions

More in this Section

Sinn Féin alternative budget includes €5 social welfare payment boost

Families of two Bloody Sunday victims awarded damages by Ministry of Defence – solicitor

Three Cork restaurants receive first-time Michelin Star

Church calls for housing to be recognised as human right and urges government to step up response


Breaking Stories

10 simple ‘rules’ for loading a dishwasher

Got a glut of apples? 6 ideas for using them up – from jelly and juice to dried snacks

How a poor ould fella navigates his health

Glenn Close on why her latest film could finally earn her an Oscar

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 29, 2018

    • 6
    • 9
    • 13
    • 14
    • 27
    • 45
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »