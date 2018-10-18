Home»Breaking News»ireland

Patricia O'Connor's husband and daughter among four charged with impeding her murder investigation

Thursday, October 18, 2018 - 02:04 PM

The husband, daughter and granddaughter of Patricia O'Connor, as well as her daughter's ex-partner, have appeared in Tallaght District Court charged with impeding the investigation of her murder in 2017.

Augustine O'Connor, Louise O'Connor, Keith Johnson and Stephanie O'Connor have all been granted bail with conditions and were remanded to appear before Tallaght Court in six week's time for service of their book of evidence.

The remains of Ms O'Connor (aged 62) were found at Military Road, Enniskerry, County Wicklow, on June 10, 2017.

Augustine O'Connor (aged 74) , Mill Close, Clasheen, Stamullen, County Meath, his daughter Louise O'Connor (aged 40), Lower Gardiner Street, Dublin 1, her ex-partner Keith Johnson (aged 41), Avonbeg Gardens, Tallaght and Louise's daughter, Stephanie (aged 20), The Townhouse Hotel, Lower Gardiner Street, Dublin 1, all appeared in custody before Judge Patricia McNamara.

Augustine, Louise and Stephanie are all charged with impeding the apprehension or investigation of a murder at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, on May 29, 2017, contrary to Section 7(1) of the Criminal Law Act, 1997.

Keith Johnson is charged with impeding the apprehension or investigation of a murder at Woodies DIY in Tallaght and various locations on June 9, 2017, contrary to Section 7(1) of the Criminal Law Act, 1997.

Judge McNamara released each defendant on their own bail of €200 and on condition that they surrender their passport, provide a mobile phone number and sign on three times a week at their local Garda station.

She remanded all four to appear before Tallaght Court on November 29 for service of their book of evidence.


