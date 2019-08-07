News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Patients able to get blood transfusions at scene of trauma for first time

Patients able to get blood transfusions at scene of trauma for first time
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 03:28 PM

Patients no longer have to wait for life-saving blood transfusions until they get to a hospital.

Major haemorrhage is one of the top causes of major trauma but, until now, patients had to be brought to the hospital's emergency department to receive a blood transfusion.

St Vincent's University Hospital, together with the voluntary group, Wicklow Rapid Response, is now able to provide blood and plasma at the scene of a traumatic event.

The WRR vehicle and volunteer doctor is called simultaneously with the state services when a serious emergency occurs.

To date, the only method for pre-hospital medics to resuscitate bleeding patients was to use saline solution but it is not an ideal treatment because it does not carry oxygen or aid clotting.

Consultant in emergency medicine at SVUH, Dr David Menzies, said a small but important number of patients might benefit from the new on-site transfusion service.

Dr Menzies said other critical care services in Britain, Northern Europe and the United States already provided emergency blood and plasma at the scene.

READ MORE

Taoiseach to apologise to women affected by CervicalCheck failures in next Dáil term

“It's fantastic that we can now offer it here in Ireland for the first time,” he said.

Consultant haematologist at SVUH, Dr Joan Fitzgerald, said they had ensured that the on-site transfusion service was safe and that there was no wastage of blood products.

WWR, a declared National Ambulance Service asset, will carry red cells and two units of plasma to promote blood clotting.

Transfusing plasma in a 1:1 ratio with red cells is the best way to promote blood clotting.

When the blood is needed a portable unit, designed for out of hospital use, warms the intravenous fluids and blood products to body temperature in seconds.

READ MORE

10 babies born to first-time mothers aged 50 plus in 2017

More on this topic

The 3 best cities for work-life balance – and why you’ll want to move thereThe 3 best cities for work-life balance – and why you’ll want to move there

The best deals of the transfer window so farThe best deals of the transfer window so far

USI deputy accuses colleges of introducing 'hefty rent increases before they are capped'USI deputy accuses colleges of introducing 'hefty rent increases before they are capped'

I don’t understand fans’ unrest, says Newcastle midfielder RitchieI don’t understand fans’ unrest, says Newcastle midfielder Ritchie

bloodtransfusiuonhealth

More in this Section

7,000 health workers to get pay rises of up to 13%7,000 health workers to get pay rises of up to 13%

Taoiseach rules out 'divisive' border poll in 'next few years'Taoiseach rules out 'divisive' border poll in 'next few years'

Garda appeal for help finding missing Cork teenGarda appeal for help finding missing Cork teen

Restore Stormont to give Northern Ireland a voice at Brexit table, urges VaradkarRestore Stormont to give Northern Ireland a voice at Brexit table, urges Varadkar


Lifestyle

Carol O’Callaghan gets expert advice on DIY flower arranging using everything from a gift bouquet to garden offerings, and learns how they can be deployed to enhance the home interior.Your go-to guide for expert advice on DIY flower arranging

Although at the forefront of a booming tech industry, Washington state’s largest city is also steeped in nostalgia, says Sarah Marshall.Coffee, grunge and killer whales: 5 reasons why Seattle is naturally charming

French Alpine resorts Tignes and Courchevel are much more than winter ski destinations, says Ben Mitchell.5 pulse-pumping summer adventure activities to try in the French Alps

Dr Shelby Harris is on a mission to help women get better quality sleep. Lisa Salmon finds out more.5 ways to tackle insomnia by improving your sleep ‘stimulus control’, according to an expert

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »