Passenger tested for coronavirus at Dublin Airport tests negative for disease

A passenger who was tested for coronavirus after landing in Dublin Airport on a flight from Moscow has tested negative.

The passenger was in isolation since landing on Saturday evening.

They were tested at the National Virus Reference Laboratory (NVRL) in UCD and have tested negative for the disease.

Medics in hazmat suits boarded the Aeroflot plane after it landed in Dublin late on Saturday night and removed the passenger in question.

Other passengers were issued leaflets to tell them they had been "on a flight with a possible case of novel coronavirus" and were advised to "avoid contact with other people as much as possible".

They were due to be contacted by a public health doctor on Sunday.

They were also advised to stay at home or in their hotel room if they became ill and to phone a doctor or 999, mentioning that they had been on the flight.

The Department of Health and the HSE declined to provide any information about the incident and the department said that as part of the response to the virus, it will not be providing information about the activation of protocols “other than confirmed cases”.

It is understood that medics also boarded a flight which landed in Dublin on Monday after concerns about a passenger displaying flu-like symptoms emerged.

Passengers were delayed disembarking Emirates flight EK161 from Dubai to Dublin. However, it is understood that the HSE cleared the passenger and deemed them not at risk.

The HSE and Department of Health have declined to provide information about specific incidents but they have said there are no confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

It also confirmed that new, quicker testing is available at the NVRL.

The NVRL has acquired the ability to test for coronavirus. Previously, test samples were sent to the UK where the turnaround time was up to 48 hours.

Now, with its own testing, the NVRL has an estimated testing time of 12-24 hours with same-day results available for samples that arrive before 10am.

Concern about the virus continues to grow, with Italian media reporting that an elderly Irish tourist was tested for the virus having been taken ill on a cruise. They subsequently tested negative, though.

The HSE and HPSC are continuing to recommend "regular hand- washing and good respiratory etiquette" as the best methods to prevent infection spread.

"Currently the HSE is not advising use of facemasks for members of the general public," the FAQ said.