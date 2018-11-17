Home»ireland

Paschal Donohoe: Ireland will be ready for a hard Brexit

Saturday, November 17, 2018 - 11:20 AM
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said Ireland is planning for challenges in the event of a hard Brexit and faces a “higher risk” if the Brexit deal is not accepted by Britain.

Speaking at the Fine Gael Ard Fheis in City West, Dublin, he also pressed Fianna Fáil to conclude negotiations to renew the government support pact soon in the “interests of the country”.

His comments come after ministers earlier at the conference said they were election-ready and that the printing presses were well “oiled” for any posters or campaign materials.

Mr Donohoe told reporters that Ireland would respond to developments with Brexit, including if the draft EU-UK withdrawal deal is not agreed.

He said: “Ireland will be ready to respond to the different challenges and risks that could be created.

“If we find ourselves in a position where the draft protocol is not agreed by the United Kingdom and the European Union, we clearly face a far higher risk than we had before.

"Ireland will be ready to respond to that, we will do all that can be done.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that a failure to get the withdrawal deal through could lead to a hard Brexit or a fresh border in Ireland.

Mr Donohoe said the challenges of Brexit also required that the current talks with Fianna Fáil over the confidence and supply deal needed to wrap up soon.

He said this was in “the best interests of the country”.

Fianna Fáil will put no deadline on the talks or give a commitment to continue the support pact until at least a full review is complete.


KEYWORDS

BrexitFine GaelArd FheispoliticsUKEUIreland

Related Articles

Tánaiste: Theresa May giving brexiteers a reality check

Shortage of homes could save UK from market crash

No-deal Brexit ‘will trigger hard border’

Judge wants HSE’s plan for post-Brexit care

More in this Section

PSNI investigate shooting which may have left man with life-changing injuries in Derry

Tánaiste: Fine Gael are 'election-ready'

Gardaí charge teenage boy with theft of 14 bikes in Limerick

Courts bring in ban on members of public tweeting about trials from courtroom


Breaking Stories

Wishlist: Colour Christmas gifts for the home

Live by the book or create your own wonderful outlook

Interiors are brought back to book

Significant winter auctions of Irish art are under way

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 14, 2018

    • 1
    • 8
    • 14
    • 15
    • 45
    • 47
    • 32

Full Lotto draw results »