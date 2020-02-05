Paschal Donohoe: Increased tax on cigarettes not effective

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe warned department colleagues they would be “kidding themselves” if they thought increasing tax on cigarettes would bring in more money.

Mr Donohoe had planned to give a reprieve to smokers in the last budget, saying in a handwritten note that he was “reluctant to implement” any further taxes on cigarettes.

However, the price of a packet of 10 cigarettes was eventually raised by 50 cents, with similar rises in the price of other tobacco products.

Pre-budget submissions also warned Mr Donohoe how a “disorderly Brexit” could lead to a collapse in Revenue receipts from alcohol and tobacco.

The British government had suggested that if it crashed out, it would introduce duty-free sales on people travelling between the UK and the EU.

Officials told Mr Donohoe Ireland would then be forced to introduce a reciprocal measure and allow for duty free between Ireland and the UK.

Given the high volume of traffic between the two countries, it said the state faced a “significant impact on Exchequer Revenues from alcohol and tobacco”.

In a pre-budget submission on drink, officials had said tax had not been increased on alcohol products since 2014.

They said a similar increase to the one made that year — 10 cents on beer, cider, and a glass of spirits, and 50 cents on a bottle of wine — could yield an estimated €149m per year.

However, Mr Donohoe wrote in response: “Not doing excise [duty] … risk of Brexit, state of play in tourism.”

The only change Mr Donohoe recommended on the alcohol industry was an increase in tax relief for microbreweries to make it more favourable for “fast expanding” operations.

READ MORE Paschal Donohoe: Policy caused tax take surge

While alcohol escaped any increases, smokers were not so fortunate, despite Mr Donohoe initially opposing any move.

“As things stand, I am reluctant to implement a further move,” he wrote.

Think we are kidding ourselves to assume a move will yield proposed yield. Let’s keep on table for now.

The brief for Mr Donohoe said that, despite some of the highest taxes in Ireland, consumption of illicit cigarettes has remained “broadly stable” since 2012.

However, there has been a marked increased in the use of “illicit” roll your own tobacco, from 9% in 2016 to 21% in 2018.

In pre-budget submissions, Imperial Tobacco argued that excise on roll your own products should not be increased as this “has alarmingly accelerated the illicit trade”.

Receipts on tobacco sales were already well below target by the end of August last year according to the department records, which were released under FOI.

“Revenue forecast that by end of September, receipts will be circa €44m behind forecast and has advised that increased in excise duty may not lead to increased yields,” said the pre-budget submission.

It also warned there were obvious incentives for Irish smokers to buy tobacco products in other EU countries and bring them back home.

A spokesman for Mr Donohe said: “A wide range of issues are taken into account when the minister is framing his budget and the budget submissions are designed to assist the minister in making his determination to proceed or not to proceed in a particular policy direction.”