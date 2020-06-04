News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»GOVERNMENT FORMATION

Party leaders meet eight independent TDs to discuss Govt formation

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 04, 2020 - 06:12 PM

Eight regional independent TDs met with the leaders of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party today to discuss government formation.

They said they are happy to engage further and that a stable government needs to be formed quickly.

The eight regional Independents are Cathal Berry TD, Sean Canney TD, Peter Fitzpatrick TD, Noel Grealish TD, Michael Lowry TD, Verona Murphy TD, Denis Naughten TD (convener), and Matt Shanahan TD.

In a joint statement, the independent TDs said: "All agree we are now in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, facing into challenging economic times with significant threats to jobs as well as the ongoing challenges of housing, agriculture and health.

"The public needs leadership that can only be provided by a stable Government with a clear mandate and this needs to happen quickly."

The prospective government parties have reached out to a number of independents about potentially being part of the next government.

They are hopeful a programme for government can be negotiated by next week.

