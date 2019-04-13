Part of M7 to remain closed due to upgrade works

A section of the M7 in Co Kildare remains closed today and into the early hours of tomorrow.

As part of upgrade works, a new bridge is being installed and the motorway is closed in both directions between Naas North and Naas South.

Motorists are being diverted on to new slip roads, and a temporary speed limit of 25 kilometres per hour is in place.

The road will re-open by 9am tomorrow.

"We are putting in the overbridge there at Osberstown which is the new interchange for the Sallins by-pass," explained Niall Morrissey, Kildare County Council's Director of Services for Roads.

"The public will be diverted up the off-ramp around the works and back down the on-ramps that are newly put in place."