NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Part of M7 to remain closed due to upgrade works

File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, April 13, 2019 - 08:27 AM

A section of the M7 in Co Kildare remains closed today and into the early hours of tomorrow.

As part of upgrade works, a new bridge is being installed and the motorway is closed in both directions between Naas North and Naas South.

Motorists are being diverted on to new slip roads, and a temporary speed limit of 25 kilometres per hour is in place.

The road will re-open by 9am tomorrow.

"We are putting in the overbridge there at Osberstown which is the new interchange for the Sallins by-pass," explained Niall Morrissey, Kildare County Council's Director of Services for Roads.

"The public will be diverted up the off-ramp around the works and back down the on-ramps that are newly put in place."

READ MORE

Sinn Féin TD thrown out of League of Ireland match amid 'Delaney Out' protest

More on this topic

Intel look to create thousands more jobs for Kildare

Roadworks on N7 in Kildare due for completion in April

KEYWORDS

KildareM7Road Works

More in this Section

President Higgins to address event marking St Vincent de Paul's 175th anniversary

Third man arrested over crime gang investigation

Tens of thousands attend fundraising match for injured Liverpool fan

Sinn Féin TD thrown out of League of Ireland match amid 'Delaney Out' protest


Lifestyle

What poor posture is doing to your mental and physical health

Gavin James: Tapping into our love of a pub sing-song

Dublin Will Show You How reminds us of all-too-real isolation

Model events to help you draw inspiration

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

    • 3
    • 9
    • 17
    • 29
    • 42
    • 43
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »