Parents reassured that proper Covid-19 hygiene measures will be in place when creches reopen

File image. Picture: PA
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 24, 2020 - 04:55 PM

Parents are being reassured the proper Covid-19 hygiene measures will be in place when creches reopen from Monday.

Around 1,800 childcare facilities are due to open for the summer, although some are remaining closed due to the extra costs associated with the outbreak.

€75m is being provided to help with wages, health and safety and observing social distancing.

CEO of Early Childhood Ireland Teresa Heeney says there is some apprehension among providers about reopening next week.

“There’s uncertainty for parents, there’s uncertainty for children, there’s uncertainty for staff. But I think there is also a determination,” said Ms Heeney.

“It’s professional and regulated so a lot of the practices that are being required due to Covid-19 are run of the mill for a lot of our services.

“They already have a lots of hand washing, lots of cleaning and so on.” 

Earlier, an Oireachtas committee heard that nurses moved their children and didn't see them for up to eight weeks during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Phil Ni Sheaghda, the General Secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), told the committee that nurses made "an extraordinary sacrifice" in order to go to work at the height of the outbreak.

Ms Ni Sheaghdha told the committee that nurses were "meeting resistance" to their children returning to childcare providers.

She said that the public needed to be informed that children of healthcare workers are not infectious and better testing for nurses was needed.

Ms Ni Sheaghda said that nurses now "feel abandoned" and were taking care of children after long overnight shifts.

TOPIC: Coronavirus

