Home»ireland

Parents of teen killed in Dundrum say days after son's death 'difficult and challenging'

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 13, 2019 - 03:43 PM

The family of an 18-year-old who was fatally stabbed in Dublin said they hope the perpetrators will be held to account.

Azzam Raguragui died after being stabbed at Finsbury Park, in Dundrum at approximately 8.10pm on Friday night.

He was from the Dundrum area and had previously attended De La Salle College in Churchtown.

It is understood that a number of people were in the vicinity at the time of the incident.

Azzam was treated at the scene by emergency services and brought to St James's Hospital where he later died.

"The past few days have been very difficult and challenging for our family," said Azzam's parents, Abderrahmane Raguragui and Hajiba Elouaddaf.

"An Garda Síochána are leading in the investigation to uncover the truth behind our son Azzam Raguragui’s murder and we are resting our faith in the Irish Justice system to hold the perpetrator(s) to account.

We are grateful for the community support we have received.

"At this critical time we would like to request some space and privacy to allow us to grieve as a family."

Azzam was remembered as a "kind, courteous and respectful" young man by the Irish Sufi Foundation.

The Muslim organisation expressed its condolences to Azzam's family after hearing the "devastating and heartbreaking news".

"Azzam was a kind, courteous, respectful and cheerful young man who always had a smile on his face," the group said.

"He was bright, talented and ambitious with aspirations to become a successful entrepreneur. Such a tragic loss. A wonderful young life full of potential cut short."

KEYWORDS

Azzam RaguraguiDundrumDublin

