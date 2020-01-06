Parents of Nora Quoirin file civil case against Malaysian hotel for €40k

A civil case has been filed on behalf of Nora Quoirin's parents against the resort where they were staying in Malaysia when she disappeared last August.

Nora, along with her parents and two siblings, was staying at the Dusun resort before she went missing and was found dead 10 days later.

Nora vanished without trace in the Dusun rainforest resort. Her parents insist that their daughter leaving the family was out of character for her.

An initial post-mortem found that Nora died of intestinal bleeding - probably caused by hunger and stress - but the family are awaiting a full report.

According to media reports, the Quoirin family in their claim say that the owner of the resort failed to keep the premises secure, did not install and maintain CCTV, and did not maintain the ledge of a window in the room where she stayed.

They are claiming at least €40k in damages.