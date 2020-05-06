Parents demand alternative plans for Leaving Cert be made available to students

Parents are demanding that clear alternative plans to the Leaving Cert exams be made available to students given the additional demands and pressures they are under due to the pandemic.

Ahead of meetings today on contingency plans for the postponed state exams, expected to begin at the end of July, the National Parents Council Post-Primary (NPC-PP) is calling for clarity and prompt action.

The group, which represents parents and guardians nationwide, said in the absence of a confirmation that exams would take place, creative solutions were needed.

There is growing uncertainty and confusion about what form the exams might take, dates and conclusion times, with the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland

(ASTI) ruling out traditional timetables.

The lack of any clear plan is taking its toll on students, the NPC-PP has warned.

"The increasing level of stress and pressures on Leaving Certificate students and their families grows daily and is unacceptable.

"The disparity of facilities and support for Leaving Certificate students across the country is clear. One solution cannot and will not offer fairness and equity to all students."

With no quick end to the Covid-19 crisis, the NPC-PP said alternative plans were needed.

"This situation will continue in the coming months and creates predicaments which make it impossible to categorically state that exams will take place from 29th July as suggested."

"Students and parents continue to express concern and nervousness about assemblage involved to facilitate seated exams and are seeking alternative plans which take account of other potential scenarios and that will offer alternative routes to completion and a definitive conclusion date for students."

"Flexibility has been asked of and delivered by students in the final year of their post-primary education. They deserve flexibility in assessment for their Leaving Certificate exam in return."

All efforts and arrangements must also be put in place to ensure that no student is disadvantaged due to the inadequacies of alternatives to their normal schooling and educational supports, poor online access or socio-economic factors, says the NCP-PP.

A number of possible options and alternatives have been put forward for consideration by the NPC-PP and the Irish Second Level Students’’ Union (ISSU).

The Department of Education is also examining a possible Plan B.

The Leaving Cert was omitted from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’’s announcement on plans to exit the lockdown, prompting fresh worries among students.

He later confirmed that written exams are still planned to begin on July 29, and that sixth-year students are due to return to classrooms for two weeks of revision.

In recent days, political pressure has also increased, with Fianna Fáil, Solidarity/People Before Profit and the Social Democrats now calling for the exams to be cancelled. Sinn Féin and Labour have also called for more clarity on how the exams will operate this year.

Education Minister Joe McHugh is due to attend the State Exams advisory group today to review all scenarios relating to the Leaving Cert, his spokesman confirmed.

Further details in relation to the exams is due to be announced in the first week of June, depending on the health advice and assessment of the Covid-19 response, a spokesman for the Department of Education said.

"The Minister has also made it clear that he wants to see students get at least two weeks of class time, in school, before the Leaving Certificate examinations begin. That would also have to be based on health advice."

Plans for the exams are still being discussed, he added: "Meanwhile, work has been continuing on contingency planning around the issues related to the Leaving Certificate. This detailed work is ongoing and a number of complex issues are being considered."

Meanwhile, the ASTI has said the normal timetable for the Leaving Cert exams will not operate this year.

The revised timetable will ultimately be decided by the State Examinations Commission (SEC), and is expected to take into account the public health advice as well as concerns over deep-cleaning, it said.