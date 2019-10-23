News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Paramedics forced to wheel sick man 200 yards to ambulance after delay in fixing flood-hit bridge

The 79-year-old man being wheeld to the ambulance today. Pic: North West Newspix
By Stephen Maguire
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 12:45 PM

A 79-year-old man had to be trolleyed more than 200 yards into an ambulance because a footbridge to his Donegal home has not been replaced.

The man, who is confined to a wheelchair, collapsed at his home in Bunbeg, West Donegal overnight.

However, emergency medical personnel could not get their vehicle near his home after the footpath collapsed and was washed away during flooding in August when the local River Clady burst its banks.

Instead, the frustrated paramedics were forced to wheel the man more than 200 yards from his home to the main road where he could be taken by ambulance to hospital.

The man's son, Sean O Duibhir has slammed the delay in having the footpath replaced so that vehicles can cross it.

"Thankfully dad is okay but I had to call neighbours to help us wheel him down to the road with the paramedics.

"It was dark but at least it was not raining. But wheeling a sick man two hundred yards down a road and across a temporary bridge just so he can get into an ambulance is just not on.

"The bridge needs to be replaced immediately but we have heard nothing as to when that will be," said Sean.

Local county councillor Micheal Mac Giolla Easbuig is fuming at the delay in replacing the bridge.

He said "This is utterly and totally unacceptable that this has happened in this day and age. The Government has completely failed this family.

"This man had to be wheeled by ambulance personnel, helped by family and neighbours for more than 200 yards to reach the ambulance.

"They have completely stripped him of his dignity and all because they will not properly replace the bridge."

"The Government needs to do the right thing by this family and fix this bridge once and for all," he said.

