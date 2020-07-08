News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Pair arrested over €21k cannabis delivery in Cork, court told

Pair arrested over €21k cannabis delivery in Cork, court told
The controlled delivery of cannabis was made at a house in Banduff, Cork, this week.
By Liam Heylin
Wednesday, July 08, 2020 - 06:09 PM

A package of cannabis containing over €21,000 was delivered to a house in Banduff, Cork, in a controlled delivery by gardaí and customs officers — and two men were arrested shortly afterwards.

Detective Garda Patrick O’Sullivan said the controlled delivery was made on Tuesday, July 7, at a house in Lus Na Meala, Banduff, Cork.

There was an objection to bail being granted to Janus Tyszkiewicz, aged 36, who was charged with being in possession of cannabis and having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply.

By the defendant’s own evidence during his application for bail, Tyszkiewicz said he had flown in on Monday for the purpose of picking up the package and it had been his intention to fly back to Poland tomorrow. He also said he had been thinking of returning to live in Ireland.

Det Garda O’Sullivan said the delivery was made in a joint operation by customs officers and gardaí. “It is my belief that if given bail, he will abscond,” said the detective.

Eddie Burke, defending said the accused had no conviction for anything in Ireland and freely admitted to gardaí his travel plans.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded Tyszkiewicz in custody until July 15.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said time was required to get directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

There was no objection to a co-accused, Kevin Mulcahy, who is aged in his mid-twenties and residing at the address in Lus Na Meala. He is also charged with possession of the cannabis and possession for sale or supply.

His bail conditions required him to sign on three days a week at Mayfield Garda Station and surrender his passport. 

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, represented Kevin Mulcahy and his case was adjourned until September 15.

More in this Section

Four men arrested following seizure of cannabis worth €40k in CorkFour men arrested following seizure of cannabis worth €40k in Cork

HSE chief expects a million downloads of Covid-19 tracker app in first 24 hoursHSE chief expects a million downloads of Covid-19 tracker app in first 24 hours

Eamon Ryan missed opportunity to promote women and unite the party, says Catherine MartinEamon Ryan missed opportunity to promote women and unite the party, says Catherine Martin

Covid-19: Airborne transmission cannot be ruled out, says WHOCovid-19: Airborne transmission cannot be ruled out, says WHO


Lifestyle

New drama series Mrs America stars Cate Blanchett, while Liverpool are among the teams in action in the Premier League.Wednesday's TV highlights: Mrs America and live Liverpool action

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »