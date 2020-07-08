Pair arrested over €21k cannabis delivery in Cork, court told

A package of cannabis containing over €21,000 was delivered to a house in Banduff, Cork, in a controlled delivery by gardaí and customs officers — and two men were arrested shortly afterwards.

Detective Garda Patrick O’Sullivan said the controlled delivery was made on Tuesday, July 7, at a house in Lus Na Meala, Banduff, Cork.

There was an objection to bail being granted to Janus Tyszkiewicz, aged 36, who was charged with being in possession of cannabis and having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply.

By the defendant’s own evidence during his application for bail, Tyszkiewicz said he had flown in on Monday for the purpose of picking up the package and it had been his intention to fly back to Poland tomorrow. He also said he had been thinking of returning to live in Ireland.

Det Garda O’Sullivan said the delivery was made in a joint operation by customs officers and gardaí. “It is my belief that if given bail, he will abscond,” said the detective.

Eddie Burke, defending said the accused had no conviction for anything in Ireland and freely admitted to gardaí his travel plans.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded Tyszkiewicz in custody until July 15.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said time was required to get directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

There was no objection to a co-accused, Kevin Mulcahy, who is aged in his mid-twenties and residing at the address in Lus Na Meala. He is also charged with possession of the cannabis and possession for sale or supply.

His bail conditions required him to sign on three days a week at Mayfield Garda Station and surrender his passport.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, represented Kevin Mulcahy and his case was adjourned until September 15.