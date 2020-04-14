Paint supplies dry up in DIY splurge during Covid-19 lock-in

Paint supplies are starting to dry up across the country as more and more people turn to DIY during the Covid-19 lock-in.

All of B&Q’s stores in Ireland have closed and its UK websites only offer a ‘click and collect’ service. Woodies is doing home deliveries but the list of products it can deliver is limited.

While last week, it was doing a roaring trade in items such as paint, it is now virtually impossible to buy any there. On its website is the following message: “Unfortunately due to unprecedented customer demand, we can now only offer a very limited range of products for home delivery. We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause. Thank you for your patience and understanding at this time.”

And if you searched for paint on Monday, you got the following message: “Unfortunately we can’t deliver paint. We’re sorry but we don’t have enough paint in stock due to high demands before closure and our suppliers are now closed which means we can’t get more stock. We will be here for all your painting needs when we re-open.”

Various Co-ops around the country still sell paint, such as the Drinagh Co-op in Skibbereen, West Cork. And while Pat McDonnell Paints’ eight stores are closed, including its two branches in Cork, it is delivering.

However, such is the level of demand for its paint that it is now telling customers that its delivery service is slower than usual.

Meanwhile, analysis of debit card transactions by Bank of Ireland has revealed Irish consumers have been spending more on home fitness products, gaming and streaming services as a result of the pandemic.

The analysis has tracked debit card spending since March 12 last and compared it with the average spend prior to restrictions being implemented by the Government in response to Covid-19 (January 1 – March 11 inclusive).