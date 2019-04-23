NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Paid parental leave will help end ‘taboo’ of dads at home

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins & Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty TD watch the Boyle Sports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse, Co. Meath. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Tuesday, April 23, 2019 - 12:05 AM

Government plans to give new parents two weeks’ paid parental leave are needed to help end the “taboo” of fathers staying at home to mind their child, it has been claimed.

Regina Doherty, the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, said the changes will have broad benefits for Irish society, but at the weekend, business groups claimed the time off will put financial pressure on businesses already struggling to stay afloat.

Under plans to be confirmed today, all new parents working for companies or for themselves will, from November, be given two weeks’ paid parental leave to spend with their babies in the 12 months after they are born. The scheme is intended to help 60,000 people initially, and to be extended to as much as seven weeks’ paid parental leave over the next three years.

READ MORE

Gardaí warn 'Border Works Road' in Killarney closed due to gorse fire

Critics have noted the scheme has already been widely flagged by the Government in previous months before today’s launch.

Ms Doherty told the Irish Examiner the plans are needed to ensure new parents receive help and to remove the “taboo” of fathers staying at home.

“Traditionally, caring in the home has been viewed as a female responsibility, and it isn’t just about the responsibility anymore, it’s about getting something out of it,” said Ms Doherty.

“It’s about the little baby bouncing on your knee, getting as much spending time with the daddy as spending time with the mammy, and I think our younger cohort are getting that now. We need to help people understand that spending time with the baby in the first 12 months is in the best interests of the baby, but it’s also good craic.

“We need to break down those stereotypical roles and, if more fellas do it, whether it is parental leave or paternity leave, I think that will start to remove the taboo of the traditional role of caring for babies.”

More on this topic

Lindsay Woods: Easter break is like the amuse-bouche to the main event, the summer holidays

Learning Points: What to do when it turns out your child is the bully

‘Half of Irish mothers’ feel failure over ‘picture perfect’ parenting culture

Living the first year in the parent trap

More in this Section

Man appears in court charged with Derry bomb hoax

PSNI make arrest after church damaged in Antrim

Buildings lost as firefighters battle gorse fire in Donegal

Siptu to ballot 17,000 hospital support staff on strike action


Lifestyle

Ensuring your estate goes to those you wish

Snap to it and be app aware: Tips to keep kids safe in a social media world

‘Furniture’ play is couched in relatable language

Have tapes, will travel: Shimkovitz on his quest to spread the word on Africa's rarest music

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »